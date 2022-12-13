With Over 800 Million Broadband Users, India Becomes The Largest 'Connected' Nation

In line with the advancement in modern technology and digitisation, India has become the world's most 'connected' country with 800 million users. During the India Internet Governance Forum 2022 (IIGF2022), Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeITY), stated that 5G and the largest rural broadband connectivity network project, BharatNet, will have 1.2 billion Indian subscribers, becoming the single largest presence of the global internet.

Largest Presence Of Global Internet

The ministry further expects technical advancements as well as updated regulatory laws to stay relevant. The broad involvement of all stakeholders would be the third pillar of this Global Standard Cyber Law Framework, which the authorities hope will stimulate the Indian internet and economy in the coming years, causing a dynamic shift in India's image at the global level.

Chandrashekhar added that India had powerful offerings and identity authentication to a varied and rich suite of applications, reported the Indian Express. India also has improved internet accessibility compared to countries in the global south that have been unable to step up and create the same pace of economic digitization. He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the G20 Presidency, remarked that India would be open to helping countries in the global south that wanted to reform their digital economies in the same way as India.

Bringing Stakeholders Together

The India Internet Governance Forum is a project affiliated with the United Nations Internet Governance Forum (UN-IGF) that brings together all global Internet governance stakeholders, including industry, civil society, and academia.

Alkesh Kumar Sharma, Secretary, MeitY, stated that the Digital India programme complements India's mission of digital literacy initiative skills with a remarkable indigenous success story that has become a world tale with technological advancement moulding modern India. He said we are looking at building laws ensuring our citizens' privacy, protection, data, security and safety. He added that we are also finding ways to create a trillion-dollar digital economy in the coming three years.

'Leveraging Technology for Empowering Bharat' is the theme of the IIGF 2022, which is fitting given that India is focusing on a big drive to connect the unconnected with the best internet connectivity, Sharma expressed.



