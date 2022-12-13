All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
With Over 800 Million Broadband Users, India Becomes The Largest Connected Nation

Image Credits: Unsplash, Unsplash (Representational)

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

With Over 800 Million Broadband Users, India Becomes The Largest 'Connected' Nation

Deepthi Rao

Writer: Deepthi Rao

Deepthi Rao

Deepthi Rao

Remote Intern

She is a postgraduate student pursuing Multimedia Journalism at Christ Deemed to be University. She believes in the power of storytelling and truth. "Do it with passion or not at all."

See article by Deepthi Rao

India,  13 Dec 2022 9:09 AM GMT

Editor : Jayali Wavhal | 

Jayali Wavhal

Jayali Wavhal

Digital Editor

She writes about gender issues, human interest, and environment.

See article by Jayali Wavhal

Creatives : Jayali Wavhal

Jayali Wavhal

Jayali Wavhal

Digital Editor

She writes about gender issues, human interest, and environment.

See article by Jayali Wavhal

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology stated that 5G and the largest rural broadband connectivity network project, BharatNet, will have 1.2 billion Indian subscribers, becoming the single largest presence of the global internet.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

In line with the advancement in modern technology and digitisation, India has become the world's most 'connected' country with 800 million users. During the India Internet Governance Forum 2022 (IIGF2022), Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeITY), stated that 5G and the largest rural broadband connectivity network project, BharatNet, will have 1.2 billion Indian subscribers, becoming the single largest presence of the global internet.

Largest Presence Of Global Internet

The ministry further expects technical advancements as well as updated regulatory laws to stay relevant. The broad involvement of all stakeholders would be the third pillar of this Global Standard Cyber Law Framework, which the authorities hope will stimulate the Indian internet and economy in the coming years, causing a dynamic shift in India's image at the global level.

Chandrashekhar added that India had powerful offerings and identity authentication to a varied and rich suite of applications, reported the Indian Express. India also has improved internet accessibility compared to countries in the global south that have been unable to step up and create the same pace of economic digitization. He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the G20 Presidency, remarked that India would be open to helping countries in the global south that wanted to reform their digital economies in the same way as India.

Bringing Stakeholders Together

The India Internet Governance Forum is a project affiliated with the United Nations Internet Governance Forum (UN-IGF) that brings together all global Internet governance stakeholders, including industry, civil society, and academia.

Alkesh Kumar Sharma, Secretary, MeitY, stated that the Digital India programme complements India's mission of digital literacy initiative skills with a remarkable indigenous success story that has become a world tale with technological advancement moulding modern India. He said we are looking at building laws ensuring our citizens' privacy, protection, data, security and safety. He added that we are also finding ways to create a trillion-dollar digital economy in the coming three years.

'Leveraging Technology for Empowering Bharat' is the theme of the IIGF 2022, which is fitting given that India is focusing on a big drive to connect the unconnected with the best internet connectivity, Sharma expressed.

Also Read: Bihar Introduces IoT-Devices In Over 50,000 Wards For Uninterrupted Drinking Water Supply In Rural Areas

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Deepthi Rao
,
Editor : Jayali Wavhal
,
Creatives : Jayali Wavhal
Broadband Users 
India 
'Connected' Nation 
Internet 
5G 

Must Reads

Gift A Smile! Here's How This NGO Is Spreading Joy Among Underprivileged Children This Christmas
Commercially Honest! Shops Without Shopkeepers In Mizoram Teach Lesson In Trust & Kindness
Video From 2015 Viral With False Claim Of Match Referee Celebrating After France's Victory Over England In Fifa World Cup
Does This Viral Video Show Saudi Arabian Govt Banning Loudspeakers In Mosques? No, Viral Video Is Misleading
Similar Posts
Remembering Kamlesh Kumari, The CRPF Officer Who Saved Indias Political Milieu During 2001 Parliament Attack
Trending

Remembering Kamlesh Kumari, The CRPF Officer Who Saved India's Political Milieu During 2001...

The Logical Indian Crew
Gender Equality In Ranks! Women Officers Can Now Join IAFs Elite Garud Commando Force
Trending

Gender Equality In Ranks! Women Officers Can Now Join IAF's Elite Garud Commando Force

The Logical Indian Crew
Karnataka: 5-Year-Old Girl From Raichur Becomes First Confirmed Zika Virus Patient, No Travel History
Trending

Karnataka: 5-Year-Old Girl From Raichur Becomes First Confirmed Zika Virus Patient, No Travel...

The Logical Indian Crew
Tawang Face-Off: Tension Rises At Border After Indian & Chinese Troops Clash; Politicians Lash Out Over Security Concerns
Trending

Tawang Face-Off: Tension Rises At Border After Indian & Chinese Troops Clash; Politicians Lash Out...

The Logical Indian Crew
Education Is Our Birth Right!: Dalit, Adivasi Students Take To Streets For Better Hostel Facilities
Trending

'Education Is Our Birth Right!': Dalit, Adivasi Students Take To Streets For Better Hostel...

The Logical Indian Crew

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Branded Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X