Bihar Introduces IoT-Devices In Over 50,000 Wards For Uninterrupted Drinking Water Supply In Rural Areas

The Internet of things (IoT) has become a commonly used technology on multiple fronts, which has helped reduce manual intervention and systematically record and maintain data. IoT describes a physical object with some form of sensor, processing ability, software, or other technologies that connect and exchange data with other devices and systems over the Internet or other communications networks.

It could measure several parameters and produce data that could help in the functioning of the system. These IoT devices could range from ordinary household objects to complex industrial tools. This system has been utilised to create a model structure in several regions.

In its recent addition, the Bihar administration has installed sensor-based IoT devices to regulate uninterrupted drinking water supply in rural areas. A commonly used technological device has been utilised to ensure that a basic necessity reaches rightly to remote localities under an aspirational government scheme.

Technology To Resolve Water Concerns

IoT devices have been installed on water towers, allowing officials to monitor the functioning of motorised pumps. It would help the officials receive precise information on concepts such as wastage or excessive water usage by people, and so on. Accordingly, funds can be allocated to gram panchayats to implement the tap water supply schemes in villages.

An article by NDTV quoted a senior official associated with the IoT device project, saying, "The IoT-based remote monitoring provides real-time information without any manual intervention. This allows effective monitoring and management of the water supply scheme on the ground." As per the plan, the department would be setting up the devices in about 4,490 wards of East Champaran district, followed by 3,837 in Samastipur, 3,055 in Patna, 2,991 in Gaya, 2,859 in Vaishali, and other districts.

Uninterrupted Water For All

Principal Secretary of the Panchayati Raj department, Mihir Kumar Singh, said that the department has been installing the devices to monitor the Har Ghar Nal Ka Jal project. With its installation, 50,384 wards in rural areas in the state can be monitored and supplied resources within a short span of time.

The Government of India initiated the Har Ghar Nal Ka Jal scheme in 2019 with the aim of providing tap water to every rural household by 2024. Expanding this scheme's provision to cover every ward and supply "adequate and safe" drinking water, the Bihar government has brought in the IoT installations.

