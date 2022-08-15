Independence Day: 108-Ft Tall Indian Flag Installed In Kashmir's Baramulla, Srinagar Hoists India's 'Longest' Tricolour

All section
Independence Day: 108-Ft Tall Indian Flag Installed In Kashmirs Baramulla, Srinagar Hoists Indias Longest Tricolour

Image Credit: Unsplash and Unsplash (Representational)

India,  15 Aug 2022 4:26 AM GMT

India celebrates its 75 years of Independence on August 15 as citizens come together to add to the festivities of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' campaign and the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' initiative by the Centre.

As India celebrates the occasion of its 75th Independence Day on Monday (August 15) under the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' campaign, special initiatives have been taken across the country to make it more memorable.

Adding to the Independence Day festivities in Kashmir's Baramulla and Srinagar, new records have been set with the Indian national flag.

108-Feet Tall National Flag

A 108-feet tall Indian national flag has been installed in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla at Hyderbeigh on August 14, which is also a first of its kind in North Kashmir. The entire move was under the Centre's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, which encourages citizens to hoist the tricolour marking the 75th year of India's Independence.

GoC Kilo Force Major General SS Slaria said, "This is the first of its kind installed in North Kashmir. I thank the citizens of this region for taking forward the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign,"quoted NDTV.

Earlier on Sunday, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha led the Tiranga rally organised by the troops of the Border Security Force in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar as a part of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

Longest Indian Flag

An over 1850-metre long tricolour, allegedly the "longest" in India, was displayed at an event in Srinagar attended by approximately 5,000 people, an official spokesman revealed.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha stated that it is an "illustrious chapter in J&K history".

The above-mentioned tricolour was put out on show at the Bakshi Stadium under the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, which is part of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', the official spokesperson was quoted as saying by News18.

Furthermore, the spokesman said that the Srinagar district administration also established a national record by displaying the longest national flag to add to the festivities of the 75 years of Independence. The ceremony was also presided over by Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta.

What Is 'Har Ghar Tiranga'?

The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' is a campaign, officially launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, was meant to encourage citizens to bring the Tiranga home and to hoist it to mark India's 75 Years of Independence and the glorious history of the country's people, achievements and culture.

Also Read: Johnson & Johnson To Stop Selling Talcum Powder Worldwide Amid Mounting Lawsuits

