Johnson & Johnson To Stop Selling Talcum Powder Worldwide Amid Mounting Lawsuits

Johnson & Johnson revealed its plans to stop the sales of talc-based baby-powder products worldwide in 2023, a decision that comes amid the ongoing legal battles and years after the company discontinued the product in Canada and the United States of America (USA).

Johnson & Johnson To Discontinue Talc-Based Baby-Powder

On August 11, J&J stated that it had made the "commercial decision" to transition all of its baby powder products to utilise cornstarch instead of talcum powder after overviewing an assessment of its portfolio. As per the health conglomerate, which maintains product safety, it has faced lawsuits for nearly 10 years, accusing it of concealing cancer risks tied to its talc-based baby powder.

"We continuously evaluate and optimise our portfolio to best position the business for long-term growth," Melissa Witt, spokesperson for J&J, was quoted as saying by NDTV.

Witt also added that this decision is part of a global portfolio assessment, which considered numerous different factors, including differences in demand for the products worldwide and evolving consumer preferences and trends.

New Brunswick's shares, a New Jersey-based company, went up less than 1 per cent in post-market trading and had gone down by 2.3 per cent so far in 2022 through Thursday's close.

Back in May 2020, as J&J navigated thousands of lawsuits alleging the product for causing some users' cancers, the company decided to take down its talc-based powders from Canadian and the US markets, stating another "commercial decision" on the basis of declining sales.

What's The Fuss?

Talcum powder has been used for a long time in baby products due to the mineral having the ability to keep skin dry and prevent diaper rash. However, the mines that produce the powder also can cause asbestos, a mineral used once in products such as building insulation that scientists have linked to cancers often. Numerous consumer companies have also found corn starch can offer similar benefits of talc without the risk of asbestos.

On Thursday, J&J revealed that its "position on the safety of our cosmetic talc remains unchanged."

The health conglomerate spent many years trying to figure out ways to contain its legal liabilities. It currently faces 40,300 lawsuits in America over its talc-based powders, as per a company filing from July with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

J&J sought bankruptcy protection for its newly created LTL Management LLC unit last year after arguing it was struggling to contain the lawsuits.

