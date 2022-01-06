Impact Of COVID: Cancellation Of Events, Restrictions, And Revised Guidelines

The beginning of the new year has not been so good for India. With rising COVID-19 cases, many events across the nation have been cancelled or postponed, night curfews and restrictions have been imposed. Among the cancelled events are the following:

10th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit has been postponed amidst the rising covid-19 cases. Earlier, it was scheduled to be held on January 10, 2022, but now, it is to be held on January 12, 2022. Surat Municipal Corporation has revoked the books and horticulture fair events. The event was to be held in the last week of January and was expected to be visited by publishers from different parts of India. However, the Kite Flying Festival will be held on January 9, 2022, at the Tapi riverfront in Surat, with about 400 people. 327th edition of the Kolkata International Film Festival, scheduled to be held between January 7-14, 2022, has been postponed by the West Bengal government.

Restrictions & Revised Guidelines In States

Bihar: From January 6 to January 21, parks, movie theatres, malls, gyms have to be shut down. Night curfew has been imposed from 10 pm to 5 am, and classes till eighth have been suspended from January 6 to January 21.

Madhya Pradesh: The government has announced new restrictions which allow schools to function at 50% capacity. The number of people attending the weddings has been restricted to 250 while those attending funerals is 50.

Karnataka: The state has allowed the theatres, malls, pubs, and bars to function at 50% capacity. The entry is restricted to only fully vaccinated persons. Two hundred people are allowed to participate in weddings in open spaces, while 100 people are allowed in closed spaces. Except for classes 10-12 and nursing, medical and paramedical colleges would close from January 6 for two weeks.

Jharkhand: The state too announced the closure of educational institutions and parks, swimming pools, gyms, tourist places till January 15, 2022. However, these institutions can work with 50% capacity.

Eminent Educational Institutes Under The Grip Of COVID

Odisha: National Institute of Technology (NIT) Rourkela saw a total of 23 cases. Among them, the college's In-Charge Director, Professor Simanchal Panigrahi, is also infected. 36 students of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Sarigipali tested positive for the virus.

Assam: IIT Guwahati has been declared a containment zone after 60 people have been tested positive at the campus.

