Concerns Rise As India Reports Over 90,000 COVID Cases

With a 56% spike, India has reported 90,928 cases in the last 24 hours. The number of active cases in the country stands at 2,85,401, and the sudden surge in infection is a matter of grave concern. As per the data received by the Union Health Ministry, 325 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, and the country stands in a good position with 97.81 per cent as far as the recovery rate is concerned. The tally of the Omicron variant is at 2630 cases, out of which 925 have been recovered. The daily positivity rate in the country as of now is 6.43 per cent.

What Can India Expect?

With the new variant spreading like fire, experts believe that in the coming days, the country's healthcare system might have to experience extreme pressure. They have said that the coming two weeks could be highly crucial for the country. The cases are rising in the country at a lightning-fast speed.

The Health Ministry has also warned the state authorities to be fully prepared against the surge in covid cases. As Economic Times reported, Soumya Swaminathan, Chief Scientist at the World Health Organisation (WHO), said, "India could have a big surge. The next two weeks will tell us." She added that the situation might be very overwhelming for the health systems in the country. She even tweeted about the new variant on 4 January.

#Omicron is NOT the common cold! Health systems can get overwhelmed. Important to have systems to test, advise and monitor large number of patients as the surge can be sudden and huge https://t.co/YSCcYFBCB7 — Soumya Swaminathan (@doctorsoumya) January 4, 2022

Current Covid Situation In Indian States



With the rising Covid situation, many states have issued their respective guidelines to be followed. Delhi saw a sharp rise in cases in the last few days. Health Minister Satyendar Jain told the reporters that Delhi might record close to 14,000 cases today. On the other hand, Mumbai reported 15,014 cases on Wednesday, which was the highest single-day spike the city witnessed. As per the number of infections, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka are coming out to be the states that stand at high risk.

As per the latest reports, nearly 125 passengers have tested positive in Amritsar. They were coming from Italy and would be quarantined as of now. India also reported its first Omicron death today from Rajasthan. It is said that the 72-year-old man was suffering from co-morbidities as well.

Also Read: Meet Kerala's Adithya Nidhin, 25-Yr-Old Who Made New Guinness World Record In Mehndi Art