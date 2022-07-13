All section
Caste discrimination
IMD Predicts Incessant Showers In Maharashtra For The Next Few Days, Alerts Issued

IMD Predicts Incessant Showers In Maharashtra For The Next Few Days, Alerts Issued

Maharashtra,  13 July 2022

Orange and red alerts in several districts of Maharashtra indicate hefty rainfall as the civic body, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), said two high tides are expected in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued red alerts for Palghar and Raigad while yellow alerts for Mumbai and Thane in Maharashtra till Friday, July 15. Strong winds continued to batter the suburbs of Mumbai on Wednesday, July 13, causing waterlogging and traffic snarls.

According to officials, local trains are running late, and buses have been diverted on various routes due to flooding in some low-lying areas. The Western Express Highway, connecting suburbs to south Mumbai, also witnessed heavy traffic.

After the IMD issued a heavy rain warning for the state, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde instructed state officials to take precautions and ensure that no lives or property are lost.

There was heavy traffic on Tuesday, July 12, in Borivali, Goregaon, Jogeshwari, Andheri, and up to some extent near Bandra. The administration has requested the commuters to plan their travel accordingly.

6 People Died While 95 Evacuated

As reported by The Indian Express, at least six people died in rain-related incidents over the past 24 hours, and 95 people were evacuated from Gadrichiroli, Nandurbar, Nashik and Palghar districts of Maharashtra. Gadchiroli, Nashik, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, and Raigad districts witnessed most evacuations.

Two persons were killed after a structure collapsed in a Mumbai suburb, while one drowned in the Gadchiroli district in east Maharashtra. In Palghar, a man died, and two of his family members were injured after a landslide occurred this morning in Vasai town.

Thirteen teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and three of the State Disaster Response Force were deployed in vulnerable districts of the state to rescue and prevent people in distress.

Rescue And Rehabilitation Work

According to the Maharashtra State Disaster Management Department report, 76 people have died on July 10 since June 1. As many as 839 houses were damaged due to heavy rain.

"At least 4,916 people have been shifted to safer locations, and 35 relief camps were set up by the disaster management department and rehabilitation department," The Economic Times reported.

Similarly, states like Gujarat and Telangana have been affected due to heavy rains. In Gujarat, the death toll was 69, while over 27000 have been evacuated from the flood-affected regions of the state. IMD issued a red alert warning in Telangana, where heavy rains are expected for three more days.

Also Read: Promoting Green Mobility, Delhi Government Launches Whatsapp Chatbot To Answer Queries On E-Vehicles


