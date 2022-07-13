Promoting Green Mobility, Delhi Government Launches Whatsapp Chatbot To Answer Queries On E-Vehicles

The Delhi transport department has launched a WhatsApp chatbot which promises to answer all Electonic Vehicles (e-vehicles) queries. The chatbot can interact with the customers solving all possible doubts ranging from finding a suitable electric vehicle model and a nearby charging station to other incentives provided by the Delhi government under Delhi's electric vehicle policy of 2020.

According to the Hindustan Times, a user can say 'hello' at 98103 36008, following which the chatbot asks for the preferred language of communication. It then lists five options — potential savings while switching to EV (EV Calculator), finding the right EV for yourself (EV Search), charging stations, EV Pledge, and frequently asked questions (FAQs).

Two Lakh Messages Sent

The chatbot also sent out random messages on Sunday, July 10, and people emailed the government with queries on e-vehicles. Around two lakh messages have already been sent to registered mobile numbers of those who applied for learners driving licenses. Such messages informed the buyers about various incentives for buying e-vehicles.

Transport Commissioner Ashish Kundra said that the chatbot was launched in partnership with WhatsApp with a commitment to promoting green mobility. The senior officer said they would keep working to improve the chatbot. He added, "The idea is to build an EV community; this will help educate people and act as a catalyst for the adoption of EVs."

Delhi government has launched a #WhatsApp chatbot for #ElectricVehicles . Find your nearest charging station, know more about electric mobility , models etc . Send a "hello" at 98103 36008 and let's collectively @SwitchDelhi — Ashish Kundra (@ashishkundra) July 11, 2022

On August 7, 2020, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched the Delhi Government's ambitious EV policy to ensure 23 per cent of all new vehicle registrations by 2024.

Also Read : Indian Army Notifies Jobs For Mandarin Language Experts To Engage With PLA Personnel- All You Need To Know



