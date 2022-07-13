All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Promoting Green Mobility, Delhi Government Launches Whatsapp Chatbot To Answer Queries On E-Vehicles

Image Credit- Unsplash, Pixabay

Good Governance
The Logical Indian Crew

Promoting Green Mobility, Delhi Government Launches Whatsapp Chatbot To Answer Queries On E-Vehicles

Simran Jeet

Writer: Simran Jeet

Simran Jeet

Simran Jeet

Remote Intern

She is a a dedicated and an optimistic person who believes in learning from experience.

See article by Simran Jeet

Delhi,  13 July 2022 4:00 AM GMT  | Updated 2022-07-13T09:30:31+05:30check update history

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

The chatbot also sent out random messages on Sunday, and people emailed the government with queries on e-vehicles. These messages informed the buyers about various incentives for buying e-vehicles.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The Delhi transport department has launched a WhatsApp chatbot which promises to answer all Electonic Vehicles (e-vehicles) queries. The chatbot can interact with the customers solving all possible doubts ranging from finding a suitable electric vehicle model and a nearby charging station to other incentives provided by the Delhi government under Delhi's electric vehicle policy of 2020.

According to the Hindustan Times, a user can say 'hello' at 98103 36008, following which the chatbot asks for the preferred language of communication. It then lists five options — potential savings while switching to EV (EV Calculator), finding the right EV for yourself (EV Search), charging stations, EV Pledge, and frequently asked questions (FAQs).

Two Lakh Messages Sent

The chatbot also sent out random messages on Sunday, July 10, and people emailed the government with queries on e-vehicles. Around two lakh messages have already been sent to registered mobile numbers of those who applied for learners driving licenses. Such messages informed the buyers about various incentives for buying e-vehicles.

Transport Commissioner Ashish Kundra said that the chatbot was launched in partnership with WhatsApp with a commitment to promoting green mobility. The senior officer said they would keep working to improve the chatbot. He added, "The idea is to build an EV community; this will help educate people and act as a catalyst for the adoption of EVs."

On August 7, 2020, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched the Delhi Government's ambitious EV policy to ensure 23 per cent of all new vehicle registrations by 2024.

Also Read : Indian Army Notifies Jobs For Mandarin Language Experts To Engage With PLA Personnel- All You Need To Know


Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Simran Jeet
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Delhi Government 
Whatsapp Chatbot 
E-Vehicles 
Green Mobility 

Must Reads

PM Modi Wore Two Different Outfits For National Emblem Unveiling Ceremony? No, Viral Claim Is False
Inclusive Approach! Assam Government Appoints 280 Specially-Abled Candidates As Teachers
Serum Institute To Manufacture India's 1st Vaccine To Prevent Cervical Cancer, Gets DGCI Nod
Shooting World Cup: India's Mehuli Ghosh & Tushar Mane Clinch 2nd Gold, Palak & Shiva Bag Bronze
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X