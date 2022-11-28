All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
IIT Madras, Australian Varsities Collaborate To Launch Australia-India Centre For Energy With Focus On SDGs

Image Credit- IIT Madras, United Nations

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

IIT Madras, Australian Varsities Collaborate To Launch 'Australia-India Centre For Energy' With Focus On SDGs

Deepthi Rao

Writer: Deepthi Rao

Deepthi Rao

Deepthi Rao

Remote Intern

She is a postgraduate student pursuing Multimedia Journalism at Christ Deemed to be University. She believes in the power of storytelling and truth. "Do it with passion or not at all."

See article by Deepthi Rao

India,  28 Nov 2022 9:56 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

In collaboration with Australian Universities, IIT-Madras will establish The 'Australia-India Center for Energy' to work on UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The Centre will also address the global energy crisis.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras, in collaboration with Australian Universities, has established the 'Australia-India Center for Energy' (AICE) to work towards United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The two-day Energy Summit 2022, which IIT Madras is hosting in December, will witness the official launch of the virtual Center.

According to authorities, the AICE aims to encourage cooperation between academic institutions, research organisations, and businesses across both countries in the area of energy.

Growing Collaboration Between Countries

To boost cooperation between government departments, funding organisations, and individual researchers in both countries, IIT Madras and Deakin University in Australia lead the charge in organising and promoting interaction among the partners and external stakeholders, reported Economic Times.

According to Raghunathan Rengaswamy, Marti Mannariah Gurunath Institute Chair Professor and Dean (Global Engagement), all partners will be on an equal footing. He expressed that the Australian Trade and Investment Commission will serve as a facilitator to enhance partnerships with industry in the sector of both countries to the Centre.

K Baskaran, pro vice chancellor for international research partnerships at Deakin University in Australia, said AICE will facilitate partnerships with other centres in the South Asian and Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) regions to develop innovative and sustainable solutions for Global challenges.

Transformative Research In Energy Sector

The primary goal of the Australia-India Center for Energy will be to foster close cooperation between Australia and India in the energy industry via transformative research, the creation of new technology, and its application.

Baskaran added that to engage in translational research and develop capacities to address the global energy crisis, the Center will bring multidisciplinary expertise from Australian and Indian partners. The AICE will strive to establish itself as a premier venue for SDG 7 and other related SDGs in the area of academics, businesses, and government organisations to participate in science, technology, economics, policy, and governance.

Sarah Kirlew, the Australian Consul General for South India, stated that Australia and India are "comprehensive strategic partners" with solid collaboration across sectors of strategic importance, including key minerals, clean technology, education, and innovation. She added that world-class scholars and inventors call the two nations home.

According to a senior official, the Centre will foster seamless research and development by recognising sister labs where complementary research potential and infrastructure exist and stimulate the movement of research scholars, faculty, Young International Fellows (YIF), and Global Research Fellows (GRF).

Also Read: India Saves $4.2 Billion In Fuel Costs Through Solar Power From January To June 2022: Report

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Deepthi Rao
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Australia-India Centre For Energy 
IIT Madras 
Australian Varsities 
Sustainable Development Goals 
SDG 

Must Reads

Andhra Pradesh: Transgender Protection Cell Launched At Police HQ, Community Members Call It 'Welcome Move'
As Same-Sex Couples Await Legal Recognition, Two Lesbian Brides From Kerala Make A Statement Through Their Wedding Photoshoot
This Viral Image Shows Gujarat's Education Minister Falling At People's Feet For Votes? No, Check The Facts Here!
IIT Madras, Australian Varsities Collaborate To Launch 'Australia-India Centre For Energy' With Focus On SDGs
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Branded Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X