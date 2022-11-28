IIT Madras, Australian Varsities Collaborate To Launch 'Australia-India Centre For Energy' With Focus On SDGs

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras, in collaboration with Australian Universities, has established the 'Australia-India Center for Energy' (AICE) to work towards United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The two-day Energy Summit 2022, which IIT Madras is hosting in December, will witness the official launch of the virtual Center.

According to authorities, the AICE aims to encourage cooperation between academic institutions, research organisations, and businesses across both countries in the area of energy.

Growing Collaboration Between Countries

To boost cooperation between government departments, funding organisations, and individual researchers in both countries, IIT Madras and Deakin University in Australia lead the charge in organising and promoting interaction among the partners and external stakeholders, reported Economic Times.

According to Raghunathan Rengaswamy, Marti Mannariah Gurunath Institute Chair Professor and Dean (Global Engagement), all partners will be on an equal footing. He expressed that the Australian Trade and Investment Commission will serve as a facilitator to enhance partnerships with industry in the sector of both countries to the Centre.

K Baskaran, pro vice chancellor for international research partnerships at Deakin University in Australia, said AICE will facilitate partnerships with other centres in the South Asian and Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) regions to develop innovative and sustainable solutions for Global challenges.

Transformative Research In Energy Sector

The primary goal of the Australia-India Center for Energy will be to foster close cooperation between Australia and India in the energy industry via transformative research, the creation of new technology, and its application.

Baskaran added that to engage in translational research and develop capacities to address the global energy crisis, the Center will bring multidisciplinary expertise from Australian and Indian partners. The AICE will strive to establish itself as a premier venue for SDG 7 and other related SDGs in the area of academics, businesses, and government organisations to participate in science, technology, economics, policy, and governance.

Sarah Kirlew, the Australian Consul General for South India, stated that Australia and India are "comprehensive strategic partners" with solid collaboration across sectors of strategic importance, including key minerals, clean technology, education, and innovation. She added that world-class scholars and inventors call the two nations home.

According to a senior official, the Centre will foster seamless research and development by recognising sister labs where complementary research potential and infrastructure exist and stimulate the movement of research scholars, faculty, Young International Fellows (YIF), and Global Research Fellows (GRF).

