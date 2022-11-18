All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
India Saves $4.2 Billion In Fuel Costs Through Solar Power From January To June 2022: Report

Image Credit- Unsplash, CREA

Sustainability
The Logical Indian Crew

India Saves $4.2 Billion In Fuel Costs Through Solar Power From January To June 2022: Report

Apoorva Chakrayat

Writer: Apoorva Chakrayat

Apoorva Chakrayat

Apoorva Chakrayat

Remote Intern

She is a mass communication undergrad student at Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication.

See article by Apoorva Chakrayat

Others/World,  18 Nov 2022 5:49 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Not less than seven Asian nations used solar energy to save $34 billion in the second half of 2022. These nations include Thailand, the Philippines, Vietnam, China, India, Japan, and South Korea.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

India saved USD 4.2 billion in fuel expenses from January to June 2022 and 19.4 million tonnes of coal that would have affected an already taxed domestic supply in the future, says a report released on November 10.

The Center for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) and the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis both published reports on the growth of solar power over the past ten years. They found that the top 10 economies with solar capacity are Asian, and the countries include China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Vietnam.

Adopting Renewable Sources

CREA's Southeast Asia Analyst Isabella Suarez stated, "Asia needs to take advantage of its vast solar potential if it wants to quickly transition away from expensive, highly polluting fossil fuels. Existing solar alone has huge cost-saving potential, so accelerating their adoption alongside other renewable sources like the wind will be essential for the region's energy security. Ambitious goals are essential, but the most important thing to watch in the future is follow-through."

According to The Economic Times, seven Asian nations used solar energy to save $34 billion in the year's second half. These nations include Thailand, the Philippines, Vietnam, China, India, Japan, and South Korea

Solar Power Generation In Asia

While China tops the list with USD 21 billion, the second-highest impact was seen in Japan with USD 5.6 billion, and Vietnam stands with USD 1.7 billion in saving fuel costs due to solar power generation alone.

Solar growth has been slower in Thailand and the Philippines, but the fossil fuel cost is still high, with USD 209 million and USD 78 million, respectively. Additionally, South Korea's electricity was produced by solar energy for 5 per cent of the total, saving the nation USD 1.5 billion in potential fossil fuel costs.

Also Read: People Once Mocked This Para Cricketer's Passion For Sport, Now Part Of Indian Cricket Team



Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Apoorva Chakrayat
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Solar Energy 
Fossil Fuel 
Renewable Resources 
CREA 

Must Reads

'Serious Medical Negligence': 23 Women In Bihar Undergo Tubectomy Without Anaesthesia, Probe Underway
This Village In Maharashtra Bans Mobile Usage For Children Below 18, Here's How Netizens Are Reacting
Was PM Modi Excluded From A Meeting Of World Leaders At The G20 Summit? No, Viral Claim Is False
Grit & Talent Is All It Takes! Paraplegic Soldier Bags 3 Medals At National Para Swimming Championship
Similar Posts
Leading Innovation! This Japanese Startup Designs Wind Turbine To Generate Energy In Typhoons
Sustainability

Leading Innovation! This Japanese Startup Designs Wind Turbine To Generate Energy In Typhoons

The Logical Indian Crew
Light Up Bicycle: Know About This Organisations Unique Campaign, Which Encourages Sustainable Mobility
Sustainability

'Light Up Bicycle': Know About This Organisation's Unique Campaign, Which Encourages Sustainable...

Apoorva Chakrayat
MTL, IISc Bengaluru Collaborate To Develop Innovative & Sustainable Plastic Packaging Solutions
Sustainability

MTL, IISc Bengaluru Collaborate To Develop 'Innovative & Sustainable' Plastic Packaging Solutions

The Logical Indian Crew
World Sustainability Day: IIT Madras Launches Campaign To Segregate Plastic Waste On Campus
Sustainability

World Sustainability Day: IIT Madras Launches Campaign To Segregate Plastic Waste On Campus

The Logical Indian Crew
With A Vision To Preserve Himalayan Environment, Know How This Organisation Is Carrying Out Waste Management
Sustainability

With A Vision To Preserve Himalayan Environment, Know How This Organisation Is Carrying Out Waste...

Ronit Kumar Singh

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Branded Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X