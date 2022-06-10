All section
Caste discrimination
IIT Kanpur Develops Tool To Help Investigate Cryptocurrency Transaction Frauds

Image Credit: Unsplash (Representational)

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

IIT Kanpur Develops Tool To Help Investigate Cryptocurrency Transaction Frauds

Shashwat Swaroop Garg

Writer: Shashwat Swaroop Garg

Shashwat Swaroop Garg

Shashwat Swaroop Garg

Remote Intern

My name is Shashwat Swaroop Garg, I'm 21 years old and I am from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. I am a media student at Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune. I am currently pursuing my specialization in Journalism. I am interested in playing videogames, reading and learning about new and interesting things and I work well in a team

See article by Shashwat Swaroop Garg

Uttar Pradesh,  10 Jun 2022 3:55 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

In 2021 alone, cryptocurrency-related scams skyrocketed and reached a record high. In a report by Chainalysis, a blockchain data firm, in 2021, crypto scammers stole $14 billion worth of crypto.

To crack down on fraud cases related to cryptocurrency, the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IIT-K) will provide Uttar Pradesh Police with a tool that is designed to detect fraudulent transactions using cryptocurrency. It can be a game-changer as it can help the police to see if there is any fraudulent activity during transactions.

Cryptocurrency Scams

Cryptocurrency scams are not new and have been present for a very long time. Scammers are always on the lookout for new ways to steal money from unsuspecting victims. Since cryptocurrency has had such massive growth in recent years, it has created plenty of opportunities for fraud for such scammers.

In 2021 alone, cryptocurrency-related scams skyrocketed and reached a record high. In a report by Chainalysis, a blockchain data firm, in 2021, crypto scammers stole $14 billion worth of crypto.

Some commonly known cryptocurrency scams are- Fake Websites, Phishing Scams, Pump & Dumps, Rug Pulls, Fake Celebrity Endorsements and Fake Apps.

These look very promising on the surface, but when the public invests in such crypto schemes, they get scammed, and it has become a common problem these days.

About IIT-K's Tool

In a report by Business Insider India, Professor Sandeep Shukla said that the tool developed by IIT Kanpur, known as HOP, can analyse cryptocurrency transactions.

He further said, "The tool is cheaper than any foreign equipment. By September, our tool will be ready to serve the UP police and help in investigations in cases of cryptocurrency fraud."

Subhash Chandra, Assistant Director-General, Cybercrime, emphasised on how cybercrime awareness programmes have become a necessity. He also emphasised how the police departments must prepare to counter the cryptocurrency scams.

He said, "We have taken action against 37,000 accounts, banks and cards, and also recovered Rs 9.5 crore in a year."

Triveni Singh, SP, Cybercrime, said that this programme is an initiative of The Ministry of Home Affairs and Uttar Pradesh Police and the first such event to spread cyber safety awareness and capacity-building for police departments.

