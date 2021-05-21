Is Mig-21 A Flying Coffin? Another IAF Pilot Dies In Crash

Abhinav Choudhary, an Indian Air Force Pilot was killed in a MiG-21 Bison jet crash in Punjab. The plane crashed near a village in Moga while on a routine night sortie. The accident took place when the pilot was returning to Suratgarh, Rajasthan from Jagraon in Ludhiana.

Soon after the incident, local police and IAF personnel from Bathinda and Halwara airbases arrived. After a four-hour search, Choudhary's body was recovered two kilometres away from the crash site. According to the authorities, no houses or other structures in the area were damaged.

"The parachute was found open and SOS was also sent from his device but he had died by then. He tried to land safely using a parachute but apparently broke his neck and spinal cord," Gurdeep Singh, the Superintendent of Police in Moga, told The Indian Express.

Indian Air Force expressed its condolences on Twitter and added that a court of inquiry had been set up to ascertain the cause of the accident.

There was an aircraft accident last night involving a Bison aircraft of IAF in the western sector. The pilot, Sqn Ldr Abhinav Choudhary, sustained fatal injuries. IAF condoles the tragic loss and stands firmly with the bereaved family. — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) May 21, 2021

The Russian-built Mikoyan-Gurevich MiG-21 was included in the Air Force in the early 1960s and is known as the "flying coffins" because of their poor safety record.

In March, Group Captain A Gupta had also lost his life due to the MiG -21 fighter jet accident.

Till now, more than 170 Indian pilots and 40 civilians have died in MiG-21 crashes since 1970. Between 2003 and 2013, 38 MiG 21 fighter jets were lost in crashes.

