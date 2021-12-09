IAF Chopper Crash: World Leaders Condole CDS Bipin Rawat's Death

Condolences poured in from different corners of the world, grieving the loss of CDS Gen. Bipin Rawat and 12 others. They were killed in a helicopter crash on December 8, near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu's Nilgiris district. The US, Russia, Pakistan, Bhutan, the UK, France and Israel were among the countries that condoled the loss.

Condolences also came from the Presidents of Sri Lanka, Maldives, Nepal, and the US, Russia, China, and Pakistan.

President of Sri Lanka, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, took to Twitter to express his condolences, as reported by Economic Times.



Deeply saddened to hear of the sudden demise of General #BipinRawat, Mrs Rawat & others in the tragic helicopter accident in Tamil Nadu. I extend my condolences to the families & to all Indians on behalf of the people of #SriLanka. — Gotabaya Rajapaksa (@GotabayaR) December 8, 2021

Maldives president Ibrahim Mohammed Solih tweeted, expressing grief over the loss.

Saddened to hear of the tragic passing of #India's Chief of Defense Staff General Bipin Rawat. I had the honor of meeting him in 2019 - a true soldier who put service to his nation above all else.



My condolences to his family and the Indian nation for their loss. @HCIMaldives pic.twitter.com/cCfU9Vt9el — Ibrahim Mohamed Solih (@ibusolih) December 8, 2021

The US Embassy extended its deepest condolences to the Rawat family and the families of those who perished in the crash.

As India's first Chief of Defence Staff, General Rawat spearheaded a historic period of transformation in the Indian military, the US mission said. Gen Rawat was a firm friend and partner of the United States, overseeing a significant expansion of India's defence cooperation with the US military, it said. "Our thoughts are with the Indian people and the Indian military, and we pray for Group Captain Varun Singh's full recovery," it added.

Chinese ambassador to India Sun Weidong tweeted, expressing his tribute to Gen. Rawat and others.

Deep condolences on the sad demise of CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife and other victims in the helicopter crash accident. My sympathy goes to all the family members of General Bipin Rawat. — Sun Weidong (@China_Amb_India) December 8, 2021

British High Commissioner Alex Ellis also condoled Gen Rawat's demise and hailed him as a wise man and brave soldier.

अत्यंत दुखद समाचार। जनरल रावत एक समझदार इंसान, एक बहादुर फौजी एवम अपनी श्रेणी के पथ प्रदर्शक थे। कुछ ही हफ्तों पहले उनसे भेंट हुई थी। हम जनरल रावत, उनकी पत्नी और अन्य सभी जिनकी इस हादसे में जान गई है, उनके लिए दुख प्रकट करते है। — Alex Ellis (@AlexWEllis) December 8, 2021

Russian Envoy to India Nikolay Kudashev said with the deepest regret, he learnt about the sudden demise of Gen Bipin Rawat, saying that country has lost a great patriot and a true hero. He also tweeted his condolences in Hindi.



Australian High Commissioner to India Barry O'Farrell expressed most profound sympathies to the families of Rawat and others on the helicopter. He also said that the India-Australia relationship has thrived during General Rawat's tenure.



Japanese envoy to India Satoshi Suzuki said he was deeply saddened by the tragic demise of Gen Rawat, his wife and 11 Armed Forces personnel in an unfortunate accident.

Ambassador of Israel to India Ambassador of Israel to India Naor Gilon said he is deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic deaths in the chopper crash. "The people of Israel stand side by side with the Indian people and government in mourning the death of Indian heroes. Om Shanti," he tweeted.

In a short statement posted on Twitter, Pakistan Army's spokesman said that Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa expressed condolences.

Singapore Mission in India said that it was learned about tragic chopper crash -"Had the honour of meeting Gen Rawat several times. His vision, candour and warmth will be missed. Deepest condolences to all grieving this terrible loss," it said.



Also Read: International Anti-Corruption Day: Looking Back At Independent India's First Big Financial Scam 'Mundhra Scandal'