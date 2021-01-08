Hyderabad: School Watchman Sentenced To 20 Years In Jail For Sexually Assaulting Student

A Hyderabad court on Thursday, January 7, sentenced a school watchman to 20 years imprisonment, for sexually assaulting a student on multiple occasions.

The court gave its verdict in the October 2017 case. The survivor's mother had accused watchman Kamal Bhan of repeatedly sexually assaulting her daughter during intervals, lunch hours, and even after-school hours at the school's cellar parking. The accused had threatened the girl against disclosing it to anyone, The Indian Express reported.

According to the prosecution, the survivor narrated the incident during the chief examination and identified the accused, thereby establishing the offences against him.

The 30-year-old has been found guilty under sections 5(l)(m)(o) punishable under section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012 and sections 376(2)(i)(n) and 506 of the Indian Penal Code.

A special judge for POCSO noted the girl went through severe mental and physical suffering due to repeated incidents of sexual assault. The judge ordered the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) to provide the survivor and the family with compensation.

Along with 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of ₹1000, the court ordered another three-month simple imprisonment if the fine amount defaulted. The court also sentenced the accused to one-year rigorous imprisonment and pay another fine of ₹1,000 for the offence punishable under section 506 IPC.

Also Read: UP: Rare Gangetic Dolphin Beaten To Death By Locals In Pratapgarh, Three Arrested After Video Goes Viral