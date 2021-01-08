Trending

UP: Rare Gangetic Dolphin Beaten To Death By Locals In Pratapgarh, Three Arrested After Video Goes Viral

A Gangetic dolphin was beaten to death by three men who used axes and sticks to thrash it in Uttar Pradesh’s Pratapgarh last month.

The Logical Indian Crew
Uttar Pradesh   |   8 Jan 2021 10:03 AM GMT
Writer : Navya Singh | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Rajath
A rare Gangetic dolphin, a protected species, was beaten to death with sticks and rods by a group of men in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh. Three men were identified from a nearby village and arrested after a disturbing video of the incident went viral on social media.

The incident took place on December 31 and three of the attackers currently behind bars, India Today reported.

"Faaltu mein maar rahe ho yaar (you are assaulting it for no reason)," someone is heard saying in the video, however, the men do not stop.

As the dolphin bleeds, a man can be seen attacking it with an axe. The dolphin was then found lying in a lifeless state by an official of the forest department.

"There was a crowd of villagers surrounding it but when asked, no one was willing to reveal how it died. A closer inspection of the body revealed multiple injuries, including axe wounds," the FIR said.

The Gangetic dolphins are one of the rare mammal species that are becoming extinct in the country due to increased hunting incidents.

