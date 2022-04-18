Power Of Social Media! Hyderabad Boy Promotes His Father's Haleem Stall, Netizens Laud The Efforts

Several beautiful stories from across the world have done more than enough to solidify the idea that social media has the potential to change lives and make things work.

In today's world, influencers and vloggers play an essential role in promoting roadside companies that would otherwise not invest in marketing and advertising. However, this young boy proved that you do not need to be an internet celebrity to make a difference.

During the time of Ramzan, a young boy from Hyderabad was seen advertising his father's haleem stall with zeal. The video was circulated on social media, which went like a fire on the Internet. The boy's name is identified as Mohammed Adnan, and the father-son duo has been operating the shop for the past four years, reported The Indian Express.

Adnan can be heard speaking in the background while recording his father's haleem stall - the footage shows the boy's father standing at the booth titled 'Alhamdulillah Chicken Haleem.' The netizens lauded the footage on social media as they treasured the way he was marketing his father's shop with full enthusiasm.

As the video starts, the boy introduces his father and his shop and says, "Dekhiye yeh humare pappa baithe huye hai. Chicken ki haleem hai (See, this is my father at the stall. There is chicken haleem here)."

In the following footage, the young boy asks people to visit the Alhamdullilh Haleem stall in Borabanda. As the clip continues, the boy pans the camera to show the items stacked up in the shop and urges people to visit the stall.

Netizens Laud Young Boy

After the video went viral, the Alhamdullilh Haleem stall was visited by several prominent food bloggers from the city to offer their support. Locals came out in droves to sample the meal.

Many media reposted the video, encouraging Hyderabad residents to support local enterprises such as the Alhamdulillah Chicken Haleem booth. As the social media went haywire, several people shared the videos on different platforms and blessed the young boy for supporting his father's business at such a young age.

Azhar Maqsusi, a social activist shared the video calling it the support to a father.

Another user tweeted, "A Father is selling Chicken Haleem & his Son is helping him in Moti Nagar Hyderabad. Give it a try & support these hardworking guys. Hyderabad please do you magic."

