Caste discrimination
Banker To Activist! Meet Bhanu Srivastav, Transforming The Lives Of Underprivileged Children

Image Credit- Unsplash (Representative), MyGov.in, LinkedIn/Akshaya Patra Foundation

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

Banker To Activist! Meet Bhanu Srivastav, Transforming The Lives Of Underprivileged Children

India,  17 April 2022 10:05 AM GMT

He has contributed to underprivileged students' education in the government school, not just through technology but even from the royalties earned through his debut novel published.

An exceptionally generous personality, Bhanu Srivastav, the author of 'Hacker 404 Happiness not found' from Canara Bank, has just not been a bestseller writer but a social activist. He has contributed to underprivileged students' education in the government school, not just through technology but even from the royalties earned through his debut novel published.

Without a doubt, Bhanu is an inspiring figure in today's society, especially given his passion for lifelong learning, creating new things, and working for a social cause. Indeed, inspiring people like him do not seek recognition or a position, and they are only interested in the path to happiness. And what they discover, they freely share with others.

Contribution Towards Children's Education

Bhanu Srivastav, a Canara Bank employee, spends his weekends and holidays assisting students in various government schools where most underprivileged children attend, as he has also created educational gaming apps for them, as reported by Outlook.

Instead of being overwhelmed by dull textbooks, students can now learn for hours on end without becoming tired or stressed. It's no surprise that thousands of teachers and students use his apps today, reported the publication.

The author has partnered with Childline India and Akshaya Patra Foundation to donate all royalties from his debut novel to both organisations in an equal ratio. The donated funds will combat malnutrition and support socioeconomically disadvantaged children's right to an education.

Partnered Organisations

Childline 1098 is a Ministry of Women and Child Development service. Childline India Foundation is an Indian non-governmental organisation (NGO) that operates a telephone helpline for children in distress called Childline. It was India's first toll-free, 24-hour phone outreach service for children.

In contrast, the Akshaya Patra Foundation is a non-profit organisation in India that operates a school lunch programme throughout the country. The organisation was founded in 2000 and has achieved wonders by combating hunger by feeding over 18,00,907 children in India and is executing reforms for children's education.

Bhanu Srivastav 
Banker 
Social Activist 
Childline India 
Akshaya Patra Foundation 

X