Caste discrimination
HP Police Conducts Constable Recruitment Exam Again After Paper Leak, Over 69,000 Candidates Appear

Image Credit- HP Police

Trending
HP Police Conducts Constable Recruitment Exam Again After Paper Leak, Over 69,000 Candidates Appear

Himachal Pradesh,  4 July 2022 9:03 AM GMT

The previous exam was held on March 27 but was cancelled by CM Jai Ram Thakur on May 6 after the question paper was leaked. The state police filed a chargesheet against 91 people concerning the case.

The Himachal Pradesh Police conducted the constable recruitment examination for the second time on Sunday, July 3, amid tight security. The previous exam was held on March 27 but was cancelled by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on May 6 after it emerged that the question paper was leaked.

This time at least 69,427 candidates appeared for the Himachal Pradesh Police Constable Recruitment Exam; however, those who had purchased the leaked question paper were banned from reappearing for the examination, reported Hindustan Times.

Tight Security Deployed During The Exam

Ensuring the examination was above board this time, the candidates were strictly allowed to enter the examination centres only after thorough frisking. The aspirants were directed to wear open footwear, that is, sandals or flip-flops, to the exam centre instead of socks and shoes. Handbags or purses were also prohibited inside the premises.

Hand-held metal and door frame detectors were deployed to ensure the banned items, including electronic devices and jewellery, were not taken into the exam hall. Besides, 1,351 jammers were installed to block all types of external communications through electronic devices.

Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras, also known as video surveillance, were installed in all examination centres, and videographers were provided for those where CCTVs were unavailable.

Further, centre superintendents and invigilators were hired from government and private educational institutes. Flying squads headed by superintendents of police and commandants were constituted for surprise checking, reported The Print.

Probe In Last Cancelled Examination

The state police, on Saturday, July 2, filed its first charge sheet against 91 people concerning the paper leak case. It was filed in the court of the Kangra additional chief judicial magistrate in connection with one of the three FIRs registered in the case under IPC sections 420, 120B and 201 at the Gaggal police station.

The special investigation team (SIT) probing the matter has apprehended 171 people, including candidates, who were involved in the paper leak. And out of the 91 people named in the charge sheet, about 70 candidates, 20 middlemen, and the father of a candidate have been named in it.

Also Read: Twitter Banned Over 46,000 Accounts Of Indian Users In May: Here's Why

HP Police 
Constable Recruitment Exam 
Paper Leak 

