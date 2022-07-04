Twitter Banned Over 46,000 Accounts Of Indian Users In May: Here's Why

Twitter banned not less than 46,000 accounts of Indian users in the month of May over a violation of its guidelines, the social media platform stated in its monthly compliance report on July 3. As per the report, the microblogging site removed 43,656 accounts for non-consensual nudity, child sexual exploitation, and similar content, while 2,870 accounts were forbidden for encouraging terrorism, reported DNA.

Thousands Of Complaints Received & Actions Were Taken

For the year 2022, Twitter received 1,698 complaints in India through its local grievance mechanism between April 26 and May 25. This includes objections concerning online abuse/harassment (1,366), hateful conduct (111), misinformation and manipulated media (36), sensitive adult content (28), and impersonation (25), among others.

The social media platform took action against 1,621 uniform resource locators (URLs) during the period, which included URLs for violating norms related to online harassment (1,077), hateful conduct (362), and sensitive adult content (154).

Further, the micro-blogging site also processed 115 grievances which appealed account suspensions. The report noted that no account suspensions were revoked.

Twitter said in the report, "While we welcome everyone to express themselves on our platform, we do not tolerate behaviour that harasses, threatens, dehumanises, or uses fear to silence the voices of others," quoted Business Standard.

Google & WhatsApp Also Banned Several Users

Google India removed 3,93,303 pieces of bad content in the month of May through automated detection to contain the distribution of harmful content such as violent extremist content and child sexual abuse, the tech giant stated in its monthly transparency report on Sunday, July 3.

It also terminated 62,673 pieces of content due to user complaints in the month of May.

Meta-owned WhatsApp also restricted over 19 lakh bad accounts in India in the same month in compliance with the new Information & Technology (IT) Rules 2021, the instant messaging app announced on Friday, July 2.

It banned over 16.6 lakh bad accounts in India in the month of April. It also received 528 grievance reports in the month of May in India, and the accounts "actioned" were 24.

According to the new IT Rules 2021, big digital and social media platforms with over 5 million users have to publish monthly compliance reports mandatorily.

