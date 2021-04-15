Delhi Witnesses More Than 17,000 COVID Cases; Hotels, And Banquet Halls Linked To Hospitals To Increase Bed Capacity

Delhi is witnessing a massive surge in the COVID cases with 17,282 fresh cases and 104 fatalities reported in the past 24 hours. A total number of 1.08 lakh tests were conducted in the national capital in the past 24 hours. Of these, 73,915 RT-PCR and 34,619 rapid antigen tests were done with a 15.92% positivity rate, the highest rate in the state so far since the pandemic started. The state had recorded a 15.33% positivity rate in November last year.

On Wednesday, Arvind Kejriwal led government decided to increase the capacity of beds by linking hotels to private hospitals and banquet halls to public hospitals.

A senior doctor at AIIMS said that there were no ICU beds available in most of the big public and private hospitals. Adding to his point, he further added that if the increase in cases continues at the same speed then the city's health infrastructure will soon collapse, reported The Times of India.

The Delhi government converted 15 hotels into 'extended COVID hospitals'. It will cost Rs 5,000 per day to stay at a five-star hotel whereas Rs 4,000 at a four-star hotel. It adds a total of 3,000 beds for the patients. Hotels like Crowne Plaza in Okhla Phase I and Shalimar Bagh, ITC Welcome in Dwarka, and Radisson Blue in Paschim Vihar are included.

The first order stated that five banquet halls, with 875 beds, will be attached with different government hospitals. For example, the Shehnai Banquet Hall, which is located opposite LNJP Hospital, one of Delhi's key Covid centers, is already being used to treat about 20 patients, reported The Print.

According to the Delhi corona app, 171 ICU beds with ventilators are available out of 1,210. Beds with non-ventilator-equipped ICU beds are 456 and 2,401 respectively. Overall, 5,079 beds are available out of 14,572.

Meanwhile, Delhi has 50,736 active cases, of which 50% of cases are kept under home isolation.

