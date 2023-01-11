Amid Severe Cold Wave, Delhi Announces Hot Water For All Prisoners, Mattress For Inmates Above 65

Delhi has been coping with a severe cold wave which has adversely impacted movement in and around the city. While Delhiites have veen avoiding stepping outside amid the cold temperatures and fog, the state government has taken a warm step towards the jail inmates currently housed in Delhi.

In a welcoming step, Delhi government officials at Raj Niwas announced that inmates of 16 central jails in the national capital will receive hot water for bathing and sanitary purposes amid dropping temperatures in the capital. Moreover, inmates above the age of 65 will also be given a mattress, along with a wooden cot.

The new initiative will come into effect at the city's Tihar, Mandoli, and Rohini jails.

Decision Will Assist In Eliminating Corruption

Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Vinay Kumar Saxena, made the decision after learning that many prisoners, including those awaiting trial, lacked essential facilities like hot water for their daily needs. Convicts with powerful connections and reputations were paying ₹5000 earlier to get a bucket of hot water, whereas other convicts were facing low temperatures with cold water. The LG gave the Director General of Police (Prison) and the Principal Secretary (Home) instructions to instantly provide hot water to all prisoners after learning about this practice. According to a senior official, the specifics were discussed at a twice-weekly conference for prisons.

The L-G issued instructions to staff to guarantee that mattresses are made available to elderly convicts as many inmates, especially the older ones, complained about not having a bed in this weather and how it had worsened their orthopaedic problems.

According to another official, the decision will assist in eliminating corruption and patronising on the part of jail staff, who frequently provide such services to inmates at a cost or if they are influential, as per NDTV.

Cold Wave Grips Capital

Delhi continues to battle severe cold waves and low visibility impacting the city's road, rail, and air travel. According to reports, at least 150 domestic flights have been delayed since the nation's capital recorded a minimum temperature five days in a row, from January 5 to January 9, which was lower than most locations in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Moreover, 267 trains passing through the national capital were also cancelled earlier this week.

Private schools in Delhi have their winter break extended by the Directorate of Education to January 15. The IMD has warned people to limit outdoor activities as they may cause frostbite.

Delhi residents have reported trouble breathing due to the air quality index (AQI) continuing to be in the "severe" category during the past few days. The Centre's air quality body had ordered the implementation of curbs under stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR, including a ban on unnecessary construction and demolition activities, in response to the abrupt surge in air pollution caused by the foggy weather.

