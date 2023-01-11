All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Amid Severe Cold Wave, Delhi Announces Hot Water For All Prisoners, Mattress For Inmates Above 65

Image Credits: Pexels, Unsplash (Representational)

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Amid Severe Cold Wave, Delhi Announces Hot Water For All Prisoners, Mattress For Inmates Above 65

Hardik Bhardwaj

Writer: Hardik Bhardwaj

Hardik Bhardwaj

Hardik Bhardwaj

Remote Intern

He is a student of SIMC, who is organized and able to meet deadlines in a fast-paced environment.

See article by Hardik Bhardwaj

Delhi,  11 Jan 2023 7:46 AM GMT

Editor : Jayali Wavhal | 

Jayali Wavhal

Jayali Wavhal

Digital Editor

She writes about gender issues, human interest, and environment.

See article by Jayali Wavhal

Creatives : Jayali Wavhal

Jayali Wavhal

Jayali Wavhal

Digital Editor

She writes about gender issues, human interest, and environment.

See article by Jayali Wavhal

Influential convicts were paying ₹5000 earlier to get a bucket of hot water, whereas other convicts were forced to use cold water. The Lieutenant Governor of Delhi gave instructions to instantly provide hot water to all prisoners after learning about this practice.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Delhi has been coping with a severe cold wave which has adversely impacted movement in and around the city. While Delhiites have veen avoiding stepping outside amid the cold temperatures and fog, the state government has taken a warm step towards the jail inmates currently housed in Delhi.

In a welcoming step, Delhi government officials at Raj Niwas announced that inmates of 16 central jails in the national capital will receive hot water for bathing and sanitary purposes amid dropping temperatures in the capital. Moreover, inmates above the age of 65 will also be given a mattress, along with a wooden cot.

The new initiative will come into effect at the city's Tihar, Mandoli, and Rohini jails.

Decision Will Assist In Eliminating Corruption

Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Vinay Kumar Saxena, made the decision after learning that many prisoners, including those awaiting trial, lacked essential facilities like hot water for their daily needs. Convicts with powerful connections and reputations were paying ₹5000 earlier to get a bucket of hot water, whereas other convicts were facing low temperatures with cold water. The LG gave the Director General of Police (Prison) and the Principal Secretary (Home) instructions to instantly provide hot water to all prisoners after learning about this practice. According to a senior official, the specifics were discussed at a twice-weekly conference for prisons.

The L-G issued instructions to staff to guarantee that mattresses are made available to elderly convicts as many inmates, especially the older ones, complained about not having a bed in this weather and how it had worsened their orthopaedic problems.

According to another official, the decision will assist in eliminating corruption and patronising on the part of jail staff, who frequently provide such services to inmates at a cost or if they are influential, as per NDTV.

Cold Wave Grips Capital

Delhi continues to battle severe cold waves and low visibility impacting the city's road, rail, and air travel. According to reports, at least 150 domestic flights have been delayed since the nation's capital recorded a minimum temperature five days in a row, from January 5 to January 9, which was lower than most locations in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Moreover, 267 trains passing through the national capital were also cancelled earlier this week.

Private schools in Delhi have their winter break extended by the Directorate of Education to January 15. The IMD has warned people to limit outdoor activities as they may cause frostbite.

Delhi residents have reported trouble breathing due to the air quality index (AQI) continuing to be in the "severe" category during the past few days. The Centre's air quality body had ordered the implementation of curbs under stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR, including a ban on unnecessary construction and demolition activities, in response to the abrupt surge in air pollution caused by the foggy weather.

Also Read: Cold Wave Deaths: Heart Attacks Claim 98 Lives In Kanpur's Winter, 723 Cardiac Patients In Emergency; Know More

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Hardik Bhardwaj
,
Editor : Jayali Wavhal
,
Creatives : Jayali Wavhal
Cold wave. 
Delhi Prisons 
LG 
LG Delhi 
Cold Wave 
Hot Water 
Lieutenant Governor of Delhi 
Vinay Kumar Saxena 
Director General of Police (Prison) 
Tihar 
Rohini 
Mandoli 

Must Reads

Refreshing Lives Of Indian farmers And Making A Real Difference: A Step Towards Self-Reliance
Earth's Ozone Layer Recovery On Track Due To Success Of Montreal Protocol, All You Need To Know
Minor Approaches Delhi High Court Through Her Mother For Termination Of 16-Week Pregnancy
Film Director Made A Misleading Tweet About His Film Being Shortlisted For The Oscars; Know The Facts Here!
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Branded Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2023 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X