Cold Wave Deaths: Heart Attacks Claim 98 Lives In Kanpur's Winter, 723 Cardiac Patients In Emergency; Know More

As northern India continues to be gripped by the brutal winter, the health conditions of the community have taken a challenging twist. With the temperature dropping, human bodies naturally start reacting to the changes and attempt to maintain a normal body temperature in the winter. This functioning could threaten many as it could aggravate existing cardiac conditions or introduce new problems.

In Kanpur, within a week's time, 98 deaths by heart attack were reported as a result of the temperature scales. Hospitals began seeing a lot more heart patients making visits and others getting admitted to emergency wards. During such times it becomes essential to understand how the cold wave can take a toll on a person's health and how to protect the same.

Death Toll Added Up Every 24 Hours

The figures coming up from Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur alone are spreading enough fear among residents regarding aggravated heart conditions during the winters. Of the reported 98 deaths, 44 people had died in the hospital, while 54 patients died before treatment, as per data from the LPS Institute of Cardiology. The Kanpur-based Institute conveyed that in the past week, the emergency ward and outpatient department saw 723 heart patients. On January 7th, fourteen patients suffering from severe cold died of heart attack, six people died during treatment, and eight were brought dead in the institute.

According to a report by the Free Press Journal, a total of 604 patients are currently under treatment at the Heart Disease Institute. The cold season has taken a toll on people of all ages, which is why many schools and workplaces in the state have declared leave until there's relief from the cold wave. Talking about the same, a faculty member at King George's Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow said, "Heart attacks in this cold weather are not restricted only to the elderly. We have cases when even teenagers have suffered heart attacks. Everyone, irrespective of age, should keep warm and stay indoors as much as possible."

How Does Cold Affect Your Health?

Exposure to cold weather can increase the risk of cardiac responses such as heart attacks. Blood vessels in the human body react to the drop in temperatures by constricting, which increases blood pressure and reduces circulation. This, in turn, strains the heart and paves the way for irregularities in heart conditions. People with existing cardiovascular conditions are at particularly high risk of heart attacks during cold weather. As a result, it is not uncommon to see a spike in severe heart problems being reported during winter months and cold spells.

This condition has often been studied and understood in the medical space. A 2017 study in Sweden investigated the link between different weather conditions and heart attacks and found that they were more common on colder days. During colder days, the heart strains to work harder to keep a person warm. This would potentially build towards a higher heart rate, an increase in blood pressure, a higher oxygen demand, blood clotting, or many other adverse effects. Hence, it is important to ensure a healthy heart is maintained during the cold wave and immediate medical provisions are taken if found experiencing heart attack symptoms.

Prevent & Detect Heart Attack During Cold Spells

People can adopt several measures to reduce the chances of being affected by a heart attack during cold spells. The key measure is to reduce the duration and intensity of exposure to cold weather to minimise the effect of low temperatures on the heart. One can wear plenty of layers of clothing to ensure the body remains warm and avoid cold winds and damp regions. While spending a lot of time outdoors, take breaks to go indoors to warm up.

It is important that the body remains active at such a time, so many experts advise indulging in exercise indoors. However, for those engaged in high physical activities, taking regular breaks and avoiding overworking the body and heart becomes essential. Make it a point to consume hot meals and warm drinks over the day to keep the body warm. But avoid or limit the consumption of alcoholic beverages in cold conditions, as they create a false sense of being warm.

Apart from the preventive measures, it becomes important to be able to recognise the signs of a heart attack. According to the Centers for disease control and prevention (CDC), common symptoms of a heart attack include chest pain or discomfort that lasts for more than a few minutes (in the centre or left side of the chest), uncomfortable pressure, feeling weak, light-headed, breaking out into a cold sweat, among others. The severity of heart attacks can differ among people, as some individuals experience severe pain while others only notice slight discomfort. In times when a person experiences a cardiac condition, they should immediately seek medical help.

Also Read: Selfless Act! This Man Lent Spare Helmet To Student Shivering In Cold; Wins Heart Online