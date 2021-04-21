Delhi Hospitals Receive Temporary Relief As Oxygen Supply Reaches Hospitals On The Nick Of Time.

On Tuesday, April 20, Delhi hospitals, GTB hospital and Sir Gangaram hospital got oxygen supply which was a few hours away from rolling out of stock at late night, after several requests were done from ministers to the central government. The Lok Nayak Jaypraksh Narayan hospital, the biggest COVID facility hospital in the national capital received an oxygen supply of 10 tonnes at 3. a.m. The Guru Teg Bahadur hospital also received a supply of oxygen from a firm around 1.30 a.m. Delhi government have lodged a protest against Uttar Pradesh government for blocking the supplies of oxygen intended for Delhi from the plants in the state.

Delhi On The Brink



Many hospitals across the country have been facing a severe shortage of oxygen for patients. Delhi and many other states have sought out the central government for oxygen supply. Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal & Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia have made desperate attempts to secure the supplies of oxygen to the hospitals in Delhi. DS Rana, Indian nephrologist and the Chairman of the Department of Nephrology at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, said that they received 14,000 cubic metres of oxygen in two separately at late night and in the early morning consignment, which will last for one or two days, reported NDTV. Ambedkar hospital also received a fresh supply of oxygen at 5 a.m. which will last only for 24 hours. Max hospital in East Delhi received a supply of oxygen in the morning at 8 a.m. The officials said that the oxygen will last long till the afternoon. Out of 300 patients, 200 are on oxygen support.

Delhi is facing a worrisome situation due to the shortage of oxygen. Delhi's health minister Satyendar Jain send SOS messages through Twitter to the Central Government urging oxygen supply for the state as it would roll out in few hours.

Acute shortage of oxygen at GTB Hospital. Oxygen may not last beyond 4 hrs. More than 500 corona patients on oxygen. Pl help@PiyushGoyal

to restore oxygen supply to avert major crisis. pic.twitter.com/QNMSoWgNTA — Satyendar Jain (@SatyendarJain) April 20, 2021

Many of the hospitals in Delhi, both private and government, are only a few hours away from exhausting their present stock of oxygen owing to the spike in demand due to COVID spreading at a rapid pace. Delhi witnessed 28,395 fresh COVID cases in the past 24 hours.

