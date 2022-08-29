All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
SC Pulls Up Petitioners For Postponing Hijab Case Hearing, Issues Notice To Karnataka Govt

Image Credits: Facebook and Hindustan Times

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

SC Pulls Up Petitioners For Postponing Hijab Case Hearing, Issues Notice To Karnataka Govt

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Writer: Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Digital Journalist

She is an aspiring journalist in the process of learning and unlearning many things. Always up for discussions on everything from popular culture to politics.

See article by Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Karnataka,  29 Aug 2022 10:32 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Digital Journalist

She is an aspiring journalist in the process of learning and unlearning many things. Always up for discussions on everything from popular culture to politics.

See article by Laxmi Mohan Kumar

The bench pulled up the petitioners who sought an adjournment after having requested for urgent hearing and issued a notice to the Karnataka government stating September 5 as the date for the Hijab row hearing.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Following the multiple petitions filed in the Supreme Court (SC) against the Karnataka High Court's verdict on wearing hijab within education institutions, the SC has stated that the bench does not encourage the kind of "forum shopping" practised by the petitioners. Forum shopping refers to the practice where a plaintiff may choose among multiple courts to receive favourable treatment on their case.

The bench pulled up the petitioners who sought an adjournment after having requested for urgent hearing and issued a notice to the Karnataka government stating September 5 as the date for the Hijab row hearing.

Responding To The Batch Of Petitions

The top court issued a notice to the Karnataka government on August 29 after having received several batches of petitions challenging the high court order that upheld the state's ban on wearing hijab in educational institutions. Seeking a response from the government on the pleas, the bench of Justices Hemant Gupta and Sudhanshu Dhulia posted September 5 as the date for the case hearing.

Despite having sought an urgent hearing about six times, the petitioners requested to adjourn the case as they required more time to prepare for the case. Appearing for the petitioners were Mohd Nizamuddin Pasha and other advocates with the appeal that the high court had failed to "apply its mind and was unable to understand the gravity of the situation as well as the core aspect of the Essential Religious Practices enshrined under Article 25 of the Constitution of India".

Yet another appeal has alleged the apex court of "step-motherly behaviour" that has prevented their own students from freely practising their faith.

As per the report by the Times Of India, the SC reprimanded that the advocates were requesting an urgent hearing without being prepared for the case. The bench also pulled up the petitioners and said that such practices of "forum shopping" would not be permitted in the court.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said that he would accept the notice but argued that there is no need for a response affidavit as it is a pure question of law.

The Hijab Row: Here's What Happened

The hijab row erupted earlier this year in January when a Government PU College in Udupi barred six girls from entering the premises for wearing a hijab. The girls protested outside the college for having been denied entry, following which protests began spreading to other parts of Karnataka. Many Hindu extremist groups and supporters protested against the hijab by wearing saffron scarves to their classrooms.

After which, the Karnataka Government ruled that all students must adhere to the set uniform code and banned both hijab and saffron scarves. An expert committee was set in place to decide on the issue, and by February, the board released a circular stating that students should abide by the uniform that is approved by the respective school administrations. They stated that no religious attire would be permitted in educational institutions to ensure the idea of equality and unity exist within these spaces.

Supporting the same idea, the high court issued an order that barred students from wearing religious attire to classes. This triggered a batch of appeals to the Supreme Court challenging the High Court ruling.

Also Read: Hijab Row Resurfaces As Mangaluru Students Stage Protests Demanding Complete Ban On Headscarf

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Laxmi Mohan Kumar
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Laxmi Mohan Kumar
Hijab Controversy 
Hijab row 
Supreme Court of India 
Right to religion 
Case hearing 
Karnataka Hijab Row 

Must Reads

Jharkhand: 19-Year-Old Schoolgirl Succumbs To Burn Wounds After Stalker Set Her On Fire
This Video Shows A Mob Attack On Hindus In Hyderabad During The Protests Against T. Raja Singh? No, Viral Video Is Misleading!
Old Video Of Luppo Cakes Spiked With Pills Revived With False Claim
SC Pulls Up Petitioners For Postponing Hijab Case Hearing, Issues Notice To Karnataka Govt
Similar Posts
Jharkhand: 19-Year-Old Schoolgirl Succumbs To Burn Wounds After Stalker Set Her On Fire
Trending

Jharkhand: 19-Year-Old Schoolgirl Succumbs To Burn Wounds After Stalker Set Her On Fire

The Logical Indian Crew
Monsoon Floods Wreak Havoc In Pakistan As Death Toll Crosses 1000, Very High Level Warning Issued
Trending

Monsoon Floods Wreak Havoc In Pakistan As Death Toll Crosses 1000, 'Very High' Level Warning Issued

The Logical Indian Crew
Rs 5,000 Fine On Students For Watching Or Posting About India-Pak Match: Srinagar College Issues Order
Trending

Rs 5,000 Fine On Students For Watching Or Posting About India-Pak Match: Srinagar College Issues...

The Logical Indian Crew
Savarkar Flew Out Of Jail Cell On Bulbuls, Reads Karnataka Class 8 Textbook For Students
Trending

'Savarkar Flew Out Of Jail Cell On Bulbuls', Reads Karnataka Class 8 Textbook For Students

The Logical Indian Crew
In Massive Demolition Drive, Over 450 Illegal Constructions Razed This Year In South Delhi: Civic Body
Trending

In Massive Demolition Drive, Over 450 Illegal Constructions Razed This Year In South Delhi: Civic...

The Logical Indian Crew

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X