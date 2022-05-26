All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Hijab Row Resurfaces As Mangaluru Students Stage Protests Demanding Complete Ban On Headscarf

Image Credit: Wikimedia/Freepik 

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Hijab Row Resurfaces As Mangaluru Students Stage Protests Demanding Complete Ban On Headscarf

Himanshi Gupta

Writer: Himanshi Gupta

Himanshi Gupta

Himanshi Gupta

She is a passionate writer and researcher. Her main interest lies in world politics and crime.

See article by Himanshi Gupta

Karnataka,  26 May 2022 12:50 PM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Himanshi Gupta

Himanshi Gupta

Himanshi Gupta

Contributor

She is a passionate writer and researcher. Her main interest lies in world politics and crime.

See article by Himanshi Gupta

The protestors gathered, demanding authorities not allow students to wear hijabs inside classrooms and claiming that students must follow the uniform code wherever the uniforms are imposed.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

After a significant uproar across Karnataka and the high court judgement, the hijab row seems to be resurfacing in the state. Hindu students staged protests against wearing the headscarf at the University College in Mangaluru's Hampankatta.

Within less than three months of the Karnataka High Court judgement stating that "hijab by Muslim women does not make up an essential religious practise in Islamic faith", protest erupted after some Muslim girls came to the university wearing the headscarf, and some Hindu students raised their objections.

The protestors gathered near the compound of the university, demanding authorities not allow students to wear hijab inside classrooms. They claimed that students must follow the uniform code wherever the uniforms are imposed.

Muslim Women Expresses Resentment

Last week, the university released a notice stating that all the six constituent colleges that uniform rules to be followed strictly. Earlier, Muslim girls were allowed to wear headscarves using the uniform shawl. However, last week, during the syndicate meeting, the authorities decided that hijab should not be worn inside and outside the classrooms. But the college universities could not impose the rules entirely as there were resentments from Muslim girls.

While some adhere to the rules but some refuse to do the same. Few of them started to miss classes. There are 1900 students at the university, and 44 are Muslim girls.

Talking to the media, a college professor on anonymity said, "irked by Muslim girls not adhering to rules, the college union backed by ABVP staged a flash protest and demanded that all must follow syndicate decision," quoted Times of India.

High Court Judgement

The hijab row controversy first broke out in Karnataka's Udupi when Muslim girls from Government PU College for girls demanded permission to wear hijabs in the classroom. They claimed that wearing a headscarf is an "essential practise" of Islam.

This further engineered a series of protests and violence across the start of Karnataka. The court banned wearing hijab and saffron shawl on college premises.

As per The Indian Express report, following the incidents, the state High Court, on March 15, in a landmark judgement spread across 129 pages, upheld that Muslim women's right to wear headscarves in educational institutions is not "constitutionally protected". They said that in places where uniforms are prescribed, students must abide by them.

Also Read: Hijab Row: Karnataka HC Dismisses All Petitions, Says 'Wearing Hijab Non-Essential Part Of Islam'


Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Himanshi Gupta
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Himanshi Gupta
Hijab Row 
Hijab Controversy 
Mangaluru 

Must Reads

Hijab Row Resurfaces As Mangaluru Students Stage Protests Demanding Complete Ban On Headscarf
BBMP To Penalise Contractors For Lack Of Safety For Workers, Damaging Image Of Administrative Body
This Viral Collage Shows Muslim Overpopulation In Nainital? No, Old Images Viral With False Communal Spin
My Story: 'I Worked Part-Time As A Room Boy In A Hotel To Pay My Semester Fees, And Now Is My Time To Give Back'
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X