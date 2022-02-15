Hijab Row: 13 Students Skip School, Refuse To Remove Hijab Before Entering Classroom

Nearly 13 students of Class 10 of the Government High School in Shivamogga district preferred skipping school over taking off their Hijab before entering school. The incident took place on Monday, February 14. The students refused to take the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) preparatory examination after the teacher asked them to remove their headscarves before entering the classroom.

The Shivamogga school has 160 students from Classes 8 to 10. Students have been attending classes on and off.

Separate Room To Remove Hijab

The school had allotted a separate classroom for Muslim girls to remove Hijab before appearing for the preparatory class. According to the Times of India report, Deputy director of public instruction, MN Ramesh, visited the institution to convince the girls to adhere to the dress code, but they walked out.

Speaking to the media, one of the students, Alia Mehat, said that the school officials were enforcing on removing their headscarves, despite no official order. The High Court is yet to pronounce its verdict on the matter. If the authorities pester more, they will drop out of school, Mehat added.

More Students Refusing

This is not the only school where students have refused to attend. Around 30 students of Karnataka Public School at Nellihudikeri in Kodagu district returned home without attending classes when they were directed to remove their Hijab before entering.

They have received support from their parents, who are waiting for HC's judgment before taking a call.

A Mysuru school prohibited three students from entering the classroom for refusing to uncover their heads. The video clip of the incident was widely circulated on social media.

Hijab Row

The matter has refused to die down in Karnataka and has gained momentum with the protest spreading to other colleges in the southern state.

The issue erupted a month ago when six Muslim students of Government Girls PU College in Udupi alleged that they were barred from entering campuses and classrooms wearing the Hijab. Right-wing groups in Udupi and Chikkamagaluru objected to Muslim girls wearing the Hijab to class. As the issue intensifies, several prominent people have come forward to support the Muslim students, while many said that the uniform code was strictly followed.

