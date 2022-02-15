All section
Delhis Road To Sustainability: Civic Body To Set Up Waste-To-Art Park In Karol Bagh

Sustainability
Delhi's Road To Sustainability: Civic Body To Set Up Waste-To-Art Park In Karol Bagh

Delhi,  15 Feb 2022 6:04 AM GMT

The waste-to-art facility will be spread over nine acres and built at an estimated cost of ₹27.14 crores. It will feature nearly 25 replicas of iconic monuments and structures famous around the world.

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation (MCD) has found an innovative way to showcase the importance of recycling waste in Delhi by using discarded materials such as old vehicles dumped in the yards and electronic waste to make art pieces. This time, the civic body has chosen the city's heart, Karol Bagh.

The administration plans to set up its waste-to-art facility, 'World Park Project' in Ajmal Khan Park, residential and commercial areas of Karol Bagh. The South MCD has already established several waste-to-art parks, like Waste to Wonder Park located in Sarai Kale Khan, and the North administration is following in their footsteps.

Feature World Famous Monuments

According to the Hindustan Times report, the park will have seven replicas of world famous monuments, such as the Great Sphinx in Egypt, The Great Wall of China, The Great Buddha of Kamakura of Japan, The Sydney Opera House, The Little Mermaid from Copenhagen (Denmark), Sagrad Familia in Barcelona (Spain), Brandenburg gate from Berlin, Stonehenge (Wiltshire, England), Pompeii from Rome, The Louvre (Paris), Easter Island in Polynesian Triangle of Chile and The Trevi Fountain in Rome.

3D, 2D Replicas In Park

Municipal commissioner Sanjay Goel has sent a letter to the standing committee, proposing 13 three-dimensional (3D) structures to be re-created using scrap and other discarded items. Another 12 structures will be created in two-dimensional (2D) replicas.

The 3D will consist of a Statue of Unity Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel, the world's tallest statue, Angkor Vat, The Forbidden City, Hagia Sophia, and Mount Rushmore, Goel informed.

Goes said that Ajmal Khan park has potential for tourism development, and the park will increase tourism and boost trade in the surrounding areas. The project is proposed to be executed on a build-finance-operate and transfer basis; it will be leased out to a private entity who would run it for 20 years, Goel informed.

