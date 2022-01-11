Here's Why Sikh Organisations Are Not Happy With 'Veer Baal Diwas'

The decision of recognising December 26th as 'Veer Baal Diwas' has not been welcomed with an open heart by some Sikh organisations. The Shiromani Gurudwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) acknowledged the decision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi but presented a strong negation towards the use of the word 'Baal' for the Sahibzadas (the four sons of Guru Gobind Singh).

SGPC President Harinder Singh Dhami said in a statement, "Limiting martyrdom of the young Sahibzadas to 'Veer Baal Diwas' is not fitting the sentiment of their martyrdom and Sikh tradition. In view of Sikh history, doctrines, and traditions, the sacrifices of the Sahibzadas of the Dasveen Patshah (10th Guru) are those of great warriors."

He even said that in Sikh history, Sahibzadas are honoured with ' Baba' when referring to them. He has also urged Akal Takht Sahib to look into the matter. He added that the Sikh traditions and beliefs are unique and incomparable, so any decision about them should be taken on the orders of the Akal Takht Sahib.

Calling the decision ' unacceptable', Giani Harpreet Singh, the Head priest of the Akal Takht has said that the Sikh institutions should be consulted before taking such decisions, The Print reported.

This move comes after PM Narendra Modi had announced that December 26th would be celebrated as 'Veer Baal Diwas' to pay tribute to the courage of the Sahibzadas.

History Of The Sahibzadas

The four Sahibzades were the sons of Guru Gobind Singh (10th Guru). The death of the four Sahibzadas is of extreme importance in Sikh history. The elder two sons, Baba Ajit Singh and Baba Jujhar Singh were killed in the second battle of Chamkaur, fought between the Sikhs and the Mughals.

December 26 stands to be very important to the community as the two younger sons of Guru Gobind Singh, Baba Zorawar Singh (9 years) and Baba Fateh Singh (7 years), were bricked alive by Wazir Khan (Mughal governor of Sirhind). It is said that he had done this because both the Sahibzadas had refused to renounce their faith.

The remains of Mata Gujri (the mother of Guru Gobind Singh) and his two younger sons were cremated where Gurudwara Jyoti Sarup is situated today. Wazir Khan did not allow the cremation of the bodies, and it is believed that his condition was that until and unless the chosen land was purchased by laying gold coins, the cremation could not be done.

An ardent devotee of Guru Gobind Singh, Seth Todar Mal purchased this by offering gold coins as demanded.

Many Have Welcomed The Decision

On the contrary, many have welcomed this decision, and many have tweeted to acknowledge the decision.

The decision was also hailed by Tarlochan Singh, who had served as press secretary to former President of India Giani Zail said, "This will give a message to the youth of the country. We thank the PM for taking this decision," Economic Times reported.

