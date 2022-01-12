Henley Passport Index: India Ranks 83 With Visa Access To 60 Countries

In the latest report released by Henley Passport Index, Indian passport power has improved and ranks 83 compared to 90 last year, climbing seven places. The rankings released are for the first quarter of 2022. With this, India now has visa-free access to 60 destinations worldwide. Since 2006, India has added 35 destinations.

According to the Times of India, in Q4 2021, India had visa-free access to 58 destinations, and Oman and Armenia are the latest destinations added.

Which Nation Topped The List

As per the 2022 report of first quarter by Henley & Partners, Japan and Singapore have topped the list with access to 192 nations. Followed by Germany and South Korea at second spot with access to 190 countries. Finland, Italy, Spain and Luxembourg shared the third spot with access to 189 nations.

Afghanistan has ranked last at 111 rank, with access to only 26 nations. Next is Iraq at 110 positions and Syria at 109 positions. They have access to 28 and 29 countries, respectively.

The Henley Passport Index

The Henley Passport Index is an authoritative ranking of all the world's passports. It is based on the number of destinations their holders can access without a prior visa. The index is based on the exclusive data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the largest, most accurate travel information database – and enhanced by Henley & Partners' research team.

The index is updated quarterly and is considered the standard reference tool for global citizens and sovereign states when assessing where a passport ranks on the worldwide mobility spectrum. It included 199 different passports and 227 different travel destinations and has been maintaining the record for the last 17 years.

