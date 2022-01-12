All section
Henley Passport Index: India Ranks 83 With Visa Access To 60 Countries

Credit- Wikipedia, Henley Global

Trending

Henley Passport Index: India Ranks 83 With Visa Access To 60 Countries

Anwesha Singh

Writer: Anwesha Singh  (Remote Intern) 

Anwesha Singh

Anwesha Singh

Remote Intern

She is a trainee journalist at Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media in Print stream. She has graduated from Home Science with specialization in Development Communication and Extension from Lady Irwin College, Delhi University. She likes reporting, writing, copyediting amongst others.

See article by Anwesha Singh

India,  12 Jan 2022 12:34 PM GMT  | Updated 2022-01-12T18:08:50+05:30

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Henley passport index has released its ranking for the first quarter of 2022, where Indian passport power has improved and ranks 83 compared to 90 last year. Now, India has visa-free access to 60 destinations worldwide.

In the latest report released by Henley Passport Index, Indian passport power has improved and ranks 83 compared to 90 last year, climbing seven places. The rankings released are for the first quarter of 2022. With this, India now has visa-free access to 60 destinations worldwide. Since 2006, India has added 35 destinations.

According to the Times of India, in Q4 2021, India had visa-free access to 58 destinations, and Oman and Armenia are the latest destinations added.

Which Nation Topped The List

As per the 2022 report of first quarter by Henley & Partners, Japan and Singapore have topped the list with access to 192 nations. Followed by Germany and South Korea at second spot with access to 190 countries. Finland, Italy, Spain and Luxembourg shared the third spot with access to 189 nations.

Afghanistan has ranked last at 111 rank, with access to only 26 nations. Next is Iraq at 110 positions and Syria at 109 positions. They have access to 28 and 29 countries, respectively.

The Henley Passport Index

The Henley Passport Index is an authoritative ranking of all the world's passports. It is based on the number of destinations their holders can access without a prior visa. The index is based on the exclusive data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the largest, most accurate travel information database – and enhanced by Henley & Partners' research team.

The index is updated quarterly and is considered the standard reference tool for global citizens and sovereign states when assessing where a passport ranks on the worldwide mobility spectrum. It included 199 different passports and 227 different travel destinations and has been maintaining the record for the last 17 years.

Also Read: Noteworthy Development! India To Begin Issuing Chip-Enabled Passports Soon

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Henley Passport Index 
Indian Passport 
Visa-Free Access 
Ranking 2022 

X
X