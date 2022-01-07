All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Noteworthy Development! India To Begin Issuing Chip-Enabled Passports Soon

Image Credit: Wikipedia, Wikipedia

Good Governance
The Logical Indian Crew

Noteworthy Development! India To Begin Issuing Chip-Enabled Passports Soon

Ratika Rana

Writer: Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

India,  7 Jan 2022 9:57 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

The chip-enabled e-passports would equip citizens with advanced security features to facilitate smooth passage through immigration globally. The embedded chip would hold all information about the passport holder, including their biometric data.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The Secretary of the Ministry of External Affairs, Sanjay Bhattacharyya tweeted that the Centre would soon issue e-passports to all citizens to enable smooth passage through immigration globally. The next generation chip-embedded passport would offer advanced security features and secure the biometric data of all passport holders.

In 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that the government was working to issue e-passports to its citizens under a centralized system. Further justifying his statement, he also mentioned in the Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas in Varanasi that all the embassies and consulates worldwide are connected to the Passport Seva Kendra.



No Unauthorized Data Transfer

The personal details of the passport holders would be uploaded digitally, which would be stored in the chip. Then, the chip would be embedded in the passport copy. The system would quickly identify if anyone tried to tamper with the chip. Thus, passport authentication at airports would fail and disallow the unauthorized data transfer through radio frequency identification. This way, the government aims to combat the causes of passport forgery and enable a hassle-free immigration process. The upgraded passport would reduce instances of theft, fraud and enhance connectivity for streamlined immigration, The Economic Times reported.

Trial Run With Official And Diplomatic Passports

Initially, the government had issued 20,000 chip-enabled official and diplomatic e-passports to check the feasibility of the developing technology. After the trial run is completed and successful, the government would begin issuing chip-enabled passports for common people. Unit now, the Indian government was issuing passports in a booklet.

After the process of passport degradation is complete, the new passports would adhere to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) guidelines to strengthen its security protocols. The chip in the passports would become an internationally recognized symbol for e-passports in the country. In the beginning, only 36 passport offices in the country would issue e-passports. The procedure for applying for the passport and e0form filling would remain the same.

Also Read: Dehradun-Based NGO Recycles 6,772 Million Tonnes Of Plastic Waste In Three Years

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ratika Rana
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Ratika Rana
E-Passports 
Immigration 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X