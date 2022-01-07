Noteworthy Development! India To Begin Issuing Chip-Enabled Passports Soon

The Secretary of the Ministry of External Affairs, Sanjay Bhattacharyya tweeted that the Centre would soon issue e-passports to all citizens to enable smooth passage through immigration globally. The next generation chip-embedded passport would offer advanced security features and secure the biometric data of all passport holders.

In 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that the government was working to issue e-passports to its citizens under a centralized system. Further justifying his statement, he also mentioned in the Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas in Varanasi that all the embassies and consulates worldwide are connected to the Passport Seva Kendra.









No Unauthorized Data Transfer

The personal details of the passport holders would be uploaded digitally, which would be stored in the chip. Then, the chip would be embedded in the passport copy. The system would quickly identify if anyone tried to tamper with the chip. Thus, passport authentication at airports would fail and disallow the unauthorized data transfer through radio frequency identification. This way, the government aims to combat the causes of passport forgery and enable a hassle-free immigration process. The upgraded passport would reduce instances of theft, fraud and enhance connectivity for streamlined immigration, The Economic Times reported.

Trial Run With Official And Diplomatic Passports

Initially, the government had issued 20,000 chip-enabled official and diplomatic e-passports to check the feasibility of the developing technology. After the trial run is completed and successful, the government would begin issuing chip-enabled passports for common people. Unit now, the Indian government was issuing passports in a booklet.

After the process of passport degradation is complete, the new passports would adhere to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) guidelines to strengthen its security protocols. The chip in the passports would become an internationally recognized symbol for e-passports in the country. In the beginning, only 36 passport offices in the country would issue e-passports. The procedure for applying for the passport and e0form filling would remain the same.

