All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Popular Physicist And Textbook Author HC Verma Gets Padma Shri

Photo Credit: Twitter

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Popular Physicist And Textbook Author HC Verma Gets Padma Shri

Shweta Singh

Writer: Shweta Singh

Shweta Singh

Shweta Singh

Remote Intern

She is a Journalism graduate from Delhi University, She has previously worked as a voice over artist for various cuisines and clothing brands. She is specialised in content writing, hosting anchoring and voice over.

See article by Shweta Singh

India,  10 Nov 2021 9:44 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Professor of IIT Kanpur HC Verma's books has always been a critical source of knowledge for students aspiring to grab a seat at the top IITs, NITs, BITS Pilani and other prestigious engineering colleges.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Professor of IIT Kanpur HC Verma has been conferred with the fourth highest civilian award Padma Shri for his unparalleled contribution in physics and engineering on Monday at the Padma Awards 2020. Ever since Dr HC Verma has won the award, social media has been brimming with congratulatory wishes. Netizens have gone nostalgic about student days and how HC Verma's book made it easy for them to fathom the problematic concept of Physics.

A few of them also shared the picture of that used to suspend on a pulley.

If one is a physics aspirant, it is impossible for them not to have come across HC Verma's two-volume book 'Concept of Physics', which bagged his honour, and he came to be widely known as simply 'HC Verma'. He has served as a professor at the prestigious IIT Kanpur for the last 22 years as well. Recently, he took to social media and wrote, "Finally locked my IIT lab and submitted the keys to the office. End of 38 years of formal teaching and research."

A Genius

HC Verma's books have always been a critical source of knowledge for students aspiring to grab a seat at the top IITs, NITs, BITS Pilani and other prestigious engineering colleges. His book 'Concept of Physics' was first published in 1992 by Bharti Bhawan though it has not been revised.

Science and its teaching have evolved over the past two decades. Still, Concept of Science continues to provide basic physics concepts with excellent examples making the subject attractive.

Early Life

Born in Darbhanga in Bihar, as a child, Verma was an average student. His father was a teacher who encouraged him to study Science and Mathematics. He barely managed to get through his examination due to his disinterest in Science. Later on, Verma enrolled at Patna Science College for B.Sc in Physics and passed out with flying colours. He cleared the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering(GATE) and got into IIT Kanpur for a Master's in Physics. He achieved a 9.9 GPA in 1977. Verma later joined Patna Science College as Professor.

Also Read: Meet Tulsi Gowda, The 'Encyclopedia Of Forest' Who Collected Her Padma Shri Barefooted

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shweta Singh
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
HC Verma 
Padmashri 
Kanpur 
Professor 
Physics 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X