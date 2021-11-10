Popular Physicist And Textbook Author HC Verma Gets Padma Shri

Professor of IIT Kanpur HC Verma has been conferred with the fourth highest civilian award Padma Shri for his unparalleled contribution in physics and engineering on Monday at the Padma Awards 2020. Ever since Dr HC Verma has won the award, social media has been brimming with congratulatory wishes. Netizens have gone nostalgic about student days and how HC Verma's book made it easy for them to fathom the problematic concept of Physics.

A few of them also shared the picture of that used to suspend on a pulley.

President Kovind presents Padma Shri to Dr Harish Chandra Verma for Science and Engineering. He is a physics educator and researcher, who is famous for his two-volume book "Concepts of Physics" which has revolutionised Physics education at school level. pic.twitter.com/nOGjzGKIn4 — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 8, 2021

If one is a physics aspirant, it is impossible for them not to have come across HC Verma's two-volume book 'Concept of Physics', which bagged his honour, and he came to be widely known as simply 'HC Verma'. He has served as a professor at the prestigious IIT Kanpur for the last 22 years as well. Recently, he took to social media and wrote, "Finally locked my IIT lab and submitted the keys to the office. End of 38 years of formal teaching and research."



A Genius

HC Verma's books have always been a critical source of knowledge for students aspiring to grab a seat at the top IITs, NITs, BITS Pilani and other prestigious engineering colleges. His book 'Concept of Physics' was first published in 1992 by Bharti Bhawan though it has not been revised.

Science and its teaching have evolved over the past two decades. Still, Concept of Science continues to provide basic physics concepts with excellent examples making the subject attractive.

Early Life

Born in Darbhanga in Bihar, as a child, Verma was an average student. His father was a teacher who encouraged him to study Science and Mathematics. He barely managed to get through his examination due to his disinterest in Science. Later on, Verma enrolled at Patna Science College for B.Sc in Physics and passed out with flying colours. He cleared the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering(GATE) and got into IIT Kanpur for a Master's in Physics. He achieved a 9.9 GPA in 1977. Verma later joined Patna Science College as Professor.

Also Read: Meet Tulsi Gowda, The 'Encyclopedia Of Forest' Who Collected Her Padma Shri Barefooted