Haryana Uses 'Live Map' Technology To Identify Accident-Prone Areas, Allocates Budget For Road Safety

Haryana is making use of 'live map' technology to identify the accident-prone areas in the state, said officials on Thursday (September 22). Sanjeev Kaushal, the state chief secretary, said with the use of this technology, a grid is automatically generated for such places on the live map, and the police immediately get the information about them.

While moderating the meeting of the Road Safety Fund Management Committee, he ordered that the data of live map technology should be shared with all stakeholder departments such as police, health, public works, transport and urban local bodies to ensure a special focus on accident-prone areas to overcome the road accidents across the state.

The Haryana chief secretary stated that frequently changing road lane by heavy vehicles is one of the significant causes of highway accidents, reported NDTV.

Kaushal ordered the officials concerned that sufficient lighting arrangements, signboards, and beautification work should be accomplished on all the highways. Further, reflective tapes and signage should be placed to lower the chances of accidents at 'blind spots' and crossings during night hours.

Funds Allocated To Different Departments

According to an official statement, a budget of around Rs 36 crore has been approved in the meeting for road safety activities and to improve infrastructure this year.

The chief secretary emphasised the budget should be allocated to the District Road Safety Committees in a planned method. He instructed that the district committees prepare a chart of the different activities to be conducted for road safety this year and ensure the appropriate utilisation of the funds allocated.

It was informed in the meeting that a road safety awareness campaign is being carried out by the higher education department to make college students aware of road safety measures.

The statement added that another budget of Rs 1.20 crore has been sanctioned to the higher education department for organising various awareness activities and wide publicity of road safety rules.

