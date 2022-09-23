All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Haryana Uses Live Map Technology To Identify Accident-Prone Areas, Allocates Budget For Road Safety

Image Credit- Pixabay, Unsplash (Representational)

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Haryana Uses 'Live Map' Technology To Identify Accident-Prone Areas, Allocates Budget For Road Safety

Shiva Chaudhary

Writer: Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Haryana,  23 Sep 2022 8:56 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Sanjeev Kaushal, the state chief secretary, said with the use of this technology, a grid is automatically generated for such places on the live map, and the police immediately get the information about them.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Haryana is making use of 'live map' technology to identify the accident-prone areas in the state, said officials on Thursday (September 22). Sanjeev Kaushal, the state chief secretary, said with the use of this technology, a grid is automatically generated for such places on the live map, and the police immediately get the information about them.

While moderating the meeting of the Road Safety Fund Management Committee, he ordered that the data of live map technology should be shared with all stakeholder departments such as police, health, public works, transport and urban local bodies to ensure a special focus on accident-prone areas to overcome the road accidents across the state.

The Haryana chief secretary stated that frequently changing road lane by heavy vehicles is one of the significant causes of highway accidents, reported NDTV.

Kaushal ordered the officials concerned that sufficient lighting arrangements, signboards, and beautification work should be accomplished on all the highways. Further, reflective tapes and signage should be placed to lower the chances of accidents at 'blind spots' and crossings during night hours.

Funds Allocated To Different Departments

According to an official statement, a budget of around Rs 36 crore has been approved in the meeting for road safety activities and to improve infrastructure this year.

The chief secretary emphasised the budget should be allocated to the District Road Safety Committees in a planned method. He instructed that the district committees prepare a chart of the different activities to be conducted for road safety this year and ensure the appropriate utilisation of the funds allocated.

It was informed in the meeting that a road safety awareness campaign is being carried out by the higher education department to make college students aware of road safety measures.

The statement added that another budget of Rs 1.20 crore has been sanctioned to the higher education department for organising various awareness activities and wide publicity of road safety rules.

Also Read: Madhya Pradesh: Photos Of Girls Cleaning Toilets At Government School Triggers Outrage, Probe Ordered

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Live Map 
Road Safety 
Accident Prone Area 
Haryana Roads 

Must Reads

Scripted Video Showing Journalist Asking Questions To Teachers At A School Goes Viral With False Claims!
From Waste To Words: Garbage Dump In Delhi Repurposed Into Library To Benefit Marginalised People
No, Patanjali Is Not Selling Beef Biryani Spices; Viral Images Is Edited!
54% Of Indians Trust News They Receive On Whatsapp, 77% Trust News In General: Reuters Study
Similar Posts
54% Of Indians Trust News They Receive On Whatsapp, 77% Trust News In General: Reuters Study
Trending

54% Of Indians Trust News They Receive On Whatsapp, 77% Trust News In General: Reuters Study

The Logical Indian Crew
Telecommunications Bill: Govt Proposes Law To Access Encrypted Calls, Messages On WhatsApp & Similar Apps
Trending

Telecommunications Bill: Govt Proposes Law To Access Encrypted Calls, Messages On WhatsApp & Similar...

The Logical Indian Crew
Madhya Pradesh: Photos Of Girls Cleaning Toilets At Government School Triggers Outrage, Probe Ordered
Trending

Madhya Pradesh: Photos Of Girls Cleaning Toilets At Government School Triggers Outrage, Probe...

The Logical Indian Crew
PFI Protest Against NIA, ED Raids: Kerala Bandh Turns Violent As 2 Civil Police Officers Injured
Trending

PFI Protest Against NIA, ED Raids: 'Kerala Bandh' Turns Violent As 2 Civil Police Officers Injured

The Logical Indian Crew
This Muslim Family From Gyanvapi Has Woven Sarees For Goddess Sharada For Five Generations, Know More
Trending

This Muslim Family From Gyanvapi Has Woven Sarees For Goddess Sharada For Five Generations, Know...

The Logical Indian Crew

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X