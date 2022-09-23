Madhya Pradesh: Photos Of Girls Cleaning Toilets At Government School Triggers Outrage, Probe Ordered

An education department officer on Thursday (September 22) refused media reports claiming that girl students at a government school in the Guna district of Madhya Pradesh (MP) were asked to clean toilets. At the same time, Mahendra Singh Sisodia, the state panchayat minister, ordered a probe into the alleged incident.

Images purportedly showing a group of schoolgirls cleaning toilets at a government-owned school in the district appeared in the local media on Thursday. The reports suggested the girls were the students studying in classes 5 and 6 at a primary and middle school situated in Chakdevpur village.

District Education Officer Refuses Media Reports

Later, in the evening, Sonam Jain, the district education officer (DEO), refused media reports claiming that girl students were forced to clean toilets in the government school, reported NDTV.

Jain said during a probe; the girls clarified that they had not cleaned the toilets on Tuesday (September 20) and had only poured water by fetching it from a hand pump on the school premises after using the lavatories as they had become dirty due to heavy rains.

The DEO said that she had recorded the statements of the schoolgirls, their parents and the school staff, wherein all of them denied that the students were forced to clean the toilets.

State Minister Ordered A Probe

An official said the photos purportedly showing a group of girls holding brooms and cleaning toilets by fetching water from a hand pump appeared in the local media in the morning, following which minister Sisodia ordered the Guna district collector to probe the incident.

The official said a team from the school education department also reached the government school on Thursday to conduct a separate probe. Both primary and middle units of the school are being run from the same campus in the village.

Chandra Shekhar Sisodia, the deputy director of the education department, said, "We have taken the matter very seriously and are probing the issue. Action will be taken against those found guilty in the matter."

