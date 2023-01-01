Haryana Sports Minister Booked For Sexual Harassment After Athletics Coach Files Complaint

After a junior woman coach filed a complaint at the police station against Haryana Sports Minister Sandeep Singh, the Chandigarh police booked him on Saturday (December 31, 2022) for alleged sexual harassment, illegal confinement, criminal intimidation and outraging the modesty of a woman.

The complaint against former olympian and Indian Hockey Team Captain Sandeep Singh was registered at Sector 26 police station on Friday night. However, the sports minister has denied all the allegations against him, calling them baseless.

'Full Faith In Police'

The coach, who took part in the Rio Olympics and was recruited by the state government as a junior coach in September 2022 under the government's outstanding sports person scheme, said, "I have full faith in the Chandigarh police and was assured a fair inquiry," Hindustan Times reported.

The woman athletics coach alleged that the minister first came in contact with her at a gym and later followed up through Instagram. According to the coach, the minister kept forcing her to meet at some place. She mentioned, "The Minister texted me on Instagram and said my certificates of national games are pending, and he wants to meet me in this regard. Unfortunately, the federation misplaced my national sports certificates, and I finally agreed to meet the minister."

On an official visit to the minister's residence in Chandigarh, the woman coach alleged that Sandeep Singh indulged in sexual misconduct. After this, she met Supridentent of Police Shruti Arora and Senior Superintendent of Police Manisha Chaudhary, along with other police officials, to lodge a complaint.

Sports Portfolio Handed Over To CM Khattar

According to state officials, the state government has also formed a special committee consisting of three-member (Special Investigation Team) to probe the matter against the minister. The woman athletics coach added that she didn't have any screenshots of messages as the minister kept it in disappearing mode.

While the investigation is on, sports minister Sandeep Singh has handed over his portfolio to state Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. Alleging that people wanted to spoil his image, a report by The Tribune quoted him saying, "I hope there will be a thorough investigation into the false allegations levelled against me. I hand over the responsibility of the Sports department to the CM until the report of the investigation comes out."

