All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Haryana Law Reserving 75% Of Private Sector Jobs For Locals Put On Hold

Image Credits: The Times of India, Unsplash

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Haryana Law Reserving 75% Of Private Sector Jobs For Locals Put On Hold

Akanksha Saxena

Writer: Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Digital Journalist

I am a budding journalist who loves to write stories that have the ability to connect with people.

See article by Akanksha Saxena

Haryana,  4 Feb 2022 8:57 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Digital Journalist

I am a budding journalist who loves to write stories that have the ability to connect with people.

See article by Akanksha Saxena

The interim order was passed by the Punjab and Haryana High Court recently, with the petitioners stating that The Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act 2020 is 'unconstitutional', discriminatory' and 'violative of fundamental rights'.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The Punjab and Haryana High Court put the Haryana government's reservation law in the private sector jobs on hold. The contentious legislation came into action on January 15, which provides 75 per reservation for the locals. The interim order was passed on February 2, much to the relief of several companies that are in the state currently.

According to The Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020, the law aims to assist those with a domicile in the state and cover private companies, trusts, partnership firms, etc, who offer a maximum gross monthly salary up to Rs 30,000. Deputy chief minister, Dushyant Chautala, stated that the BJP-led government would continue to ensure reservation for the Haryanvi youth.

'Unconstitutional' & 'Discriminatory'

The petition was filed by the Faridabad Industries Association, Gurgaon Industries Association, along many others. A bench headed by Justices Ajay Tewari and Pankaj Jain heard the case, and it was opposed by several similar associations stating that it will affect businesses and make them less competitive. Speaking to The Economic Times, the petitioner's counsel named Advocate Tushar Sharma said, "I was representing one of the petitioners. We were challenging vires of the act, we were saying that this Act is unconstitutional, discriminatory and violative of fundamental rights of our members and was seeking quashing of the Act."

The controversial legislation has been the bone of contention in the past few months. Dushyant Chautala's brother and Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) secretary-general. Digvijay Chautala told The Indian Express, "Punjab and Haryana High Court only issued a stay order on this Act and sought a reply. It is a routine procedure. Moreover, it's not just Haryana; several other states have implemented such laws. We shall implement it in Haryana too and the state government will relentlessly contest in favour of ensuring 75 per cent reservation to the youth of the state."

However, the opposition targeted the state government. "Haryana has been on the top in terms of unemployment for the last three years. The current state government has not been able to formulate an effective policy to overcome unemployment. To divert attention from this, it recently raised the 'jumla' of giving 75 per cent reservation to the youth in private sector jobs, but this government could not even defend this in court, which is why it was rejected," said former Chief Minister, Bhupender Singh Hooda.

Also Read: Khattar Accuses CMIE Of Using Fictional Data As Haryana Records 34% Unemployment Rate

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Akanksha Saxena
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Akanksha Saxena
Private Sector 
Haryana 
Jobs for locals 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X