Khattar Accuses CMIE Of Using Fictional Data As Haryana Records 34% Unemployment Rate

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar lambasted claims of the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy over 34% unemployment rate in Haryana. CM Khattar claimed that the unemployment rate in Haryana is only 6.1%.

He claimed based on self-declarations made by residents in Parivaar Pehchan Patra (PPP). Holding a press conference in Chandigarh on January 7, he said that about 98 per cent of the families had been registered under PPP. The Tribune quoted Khattar saying, "To date, a total of 65,78,311 families have been registered, and the figure of the registered population figure is 2,57,99,000. Of which, 1.73 crore people are in the age group of 18 years to 58 years. Among them, 10.60 lakh persons have declared themselves unemployed."

Khattar also accused Congress of spreading rumours alleging that the opposition was highlighting fictional rumours. Republic World quoted him saying, "CMIE releases data based on a sample of few people in that sampling, they had adopted various tricks to defame the state government by releasing unrealistic figures like 34 per cent of unemployment. Doing this kind of petty politics over such fictional figures is not correct."

Unemployment Statistics

According to CMIE, India's total unemployment rate stood at 7.91%. In the rural area, it is 9.30%, and in the urban area, its recorded 7.28%. Haryana top the list of states with 34% unemployment, followed by Rajasthan (27.1%), Jharkhand (17.3%), Bihar (16.0%) and J&K (15.0%). On a gender basis, Male unemployment stood at 6.7% and Female at 12.8%. In an urban scene, 6.8% of males were unemployed compared to 19.9% of women. In a slightly better rural scene, 6.6% of men were unemployed as opposed to 10.3% women.

In the context of Haryana, unemployment in September 2021 stood at 21.13%, gradually increasing to 34.07% in December 2021. In the urban districts, 22.52% of males were unemployed compared to 66.88% of women. In a worse rural scenario, 21.36% of males were unemployed as opposed to 70.6% of women. Khattar said that action would be taken against CMIE to put out fictional figures and defame the state.

Also Read- Jobless, Desperate & With Debt: India On Course To Miss Out On Demographic Dividend