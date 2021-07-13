Haryana Police Arrests Delhi Riots Shooter Rambhakt Gopal For Delivering Communal Speech

A week after delivering a provocative speech at Pataudi in Haryana about mass murdering the Muslim community members, the 2020 Delhi Riots shooter Rambhakt Gopal has been arrested by the state police.

The department arrested him on Monday, July 12, and an FIR was filed against him for promoting enmity and insulting religion and its beliefs, The Indian Express reported.

The Gurugram Police registered the case based on the complaint submitted by a resident of Jamalpur village, in which the accused has been mentioned by name.

Gopal has been charged under sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on the grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence) and 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code.

Calling For Mass Murder

On July 4, a Mahapanchayat was organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, the Bajrang Dal, village leaders, and a few others, to discuss the religious conversion cases, as it's termed as 'Love Jihad', and the need for population control among the Muslim community.

In his speech at the event attended by thousands of people, Gopal had openly called for inciting violence and encouraged mass murder of Muslims, saying when Muslims will be stabbed, they'll cry the name of Lord Ram. ('Jab Mulle (a slur used for Muslims) Kaate Jayenge, Toh Ram Ram Chillayenge').

In that Mahapanchayat - Ram Bhakt Gopal, the infamous Jamia shooter, raised a slogan: "When Muslims will be cut, they'll scream Ram Ram" amidst chants of 'Jai Shree Ram'.



This should be enough to arrest him but he's aware of his majoritarian privilege.pic.twitter.com/Ag5Nt9DnOh — Akram SVN (@Akramsvn02) July 6, 2021

Uproar Among Netizens

The video of Gopal's speech went viral on social media, creating outrage among the netizens, and demanding his arrest.

The speech was reportedly made in the presence of state BJP spokesperson and Karni Sena President Suraj Pal Amu. He had also delivered an inflammatory speech, calling for an increase in the population against the other community. "If you want to make history in the country, if you don't want to become history, neither will Taimur be born, nor will Aurangzeb, Babur, or Humayun be born. We are 100 crores, and they 20 crores," he had said, reported The Indian Express.

So far, no action has been taken against the BJP spokesperson. When questioned, the department said they did not receive any complaint against him.

