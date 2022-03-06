HANSA-NG: India's Most Advanced Flying Trainer Successfully Completes Sea-Level Trials At Puducherry

Hansa New Generation, abbreviated as HANSA-NG, India's first indigenous flying trainer, has successfully completed the sea-level trials as Puducherry from February 19 to March 5. The flying trainer has been designed and developed by the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) - National Aerospace Laboratories (NAL).

The aircraft was flown to Puducherry on February 19, in which it covered a distance of 140 nautical miles in 1.5 hours at a cruising speed of 155 km/hr.

Objective Of Trials

The sea-level trials were conducted to evaluate handling qualities, climb and cruise performance, balked landing, structural performance, including positive and negative G force, power plant and other systems performance at sea level.

NAL informed in a statement the aircraft achieved all the objectives of the sea-level trials. Later, it was ferried back to Bengaluru on March 5 after completing an 18-hour flying journey from Puducherry.

HANSA-NG Pilots

The flying trainer was piloted by Wing Commander K V Prakash and Wing Commander Dilip Reddy of Aircraft and Systems Testing Establishment (ASTE). And the flight was under the monitoring of NAL designers and Wing Commander Reeju Chakraborty as Flight Test Director from telemetry, reported The Indian Express.

The aircraft is said to be one of the most advanced flying trainers powered by the Rotex Digital Control Engine, which possess unique features. It includes Just-In-Time Prepreg (JIPREG) Composite lightweight Airframe, Glass Cockpit, Bubble Canopy with wide panoramic view, electrically operated flaps etc.

According to NAL, the flying trainer is designed to meet the Indian flying club needs and is an ideal aircraft for Commercial Pilot Licensing (CPL) due to its low cost and low fuel consumption. NAL has already received over 80 letter of intents (LoIs) from various flying clubs for HANSA-NG.

Jitendra J Jadhav, the director of NAL, ascertained that HANSA-NG had completed 37 flights and 50 hours of flying. He said a few more flights would be conducted before getting type certification by DGCA, likely by April. After that, the manufacturing will be initiated with a public/private industry.

