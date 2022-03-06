All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
HANSA-NG: Indias Most Advanced Flying Trainer Successfully Completes Sea-Level Trials At Puducherry

Image Credit- Indian Express, CSIR-NAL

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

HANSA-NG: India's Most Advanced Flying Trainer Successfully Completes Sea-Level Trials At Puducherry

Shiva Chaudhary

Writer: Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Karnataka,  6 March 2022 7:07 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

The aircraft is said to be one of the most advanced flying trainers powered by the Rotex Digital Control Engine, which possess unique features.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Hansa New Generation, abbreviated as HANSA-NG, India's first indigenous flying trainer, has successfully completed the sea-level trials as Puducherry from February 19 to March 5. The flying trainer has been designed and developed by the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) - National Aerospace Laboratories (NAL).

The aircraft was flown to Puducherry on February 19, in which it covered a distance of 140 nautical miles in 1.5 hours at a cruising speed of 155 km/hr.

Objective Of Trials

The sea-level trials were conducted to evaluate handling qualities, climb and cruise performance, balked landing, structural performance, including positive and negative G force, power plant and other systems performance at sea level.

NAL informed in a statement the aircraft achieved all the objectives of the sea-level trials. Later, it was ferried back to Bengaluru on March 5 after completing an 18-hour flying journey from Puducherry.

HANSA-NG Pilots

The flying trainer was piloted by Wing Commander K V Prakash and Wing Commander Dilip Reddy of Aircraft and Systems Testing Establishment (ASTE). And the flight was under the monitoring of NAL designers and Wing Commander Reeju Chakraborty as Flight Test Director from telemetry, reported The Indian Express.

The aircraft is said to be one of the most advanced flying trainers powered by the Rotex Digital Control Engine, which possess unique features. It includes Just-In-Time Prepreg (JIPREG) Composite lightweight Airframe, Glass Cockpit, Bubble Canopy with wide panoramic view, electrically operated flaps etc.

According to NAL, the flying trainer is designed to meet the Indian flying club needs and is an ideal aircraft for Commercial Pilot Licensing (CPL) due to its low cost and low fuel consumption. NAL has already received over 80 letter of intents (LoIs) from various flying clubs for HANSA-NG.

Jitendra J Jadhav, the director of NAL, ascertained that HANSA-NG had completed 37 flights and 50 hours of flying. He said a few more flights would be conducted before getting type certification by DGCA, likely by April. After that, the manufacturing will be initiated with a public/private industry.

Also Read: Students Returning From Ukraine To Continue Studies Through Online Classes, Karnataka Govt Mulls

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
HANSA-NG 
Advanced Flying Trainer 
Sea-Level Trials 
National Aerospace Laboratories 
CSIR 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X