Students Returning From Ukraine To Continue Studies Through Online Classes, Karnataka Govt Mulls

Uplifting
Karnataka,  4 March 2022 6:53 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary 

The state education department said that organising offline classes was difficult, as the seats were already allotted to those who cleared the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET).

The ripple effects of the Russia-Ukraine conflict is prominent on students, especially from other nationalities. Colleges recall students already in Russia or Ukraine and hit pause on upcoming study abroad sessions in those countries. From dark days to an uncertain future, the conflict significantly impacts students. Many indian students fear losing a career in which they have invested several years and lakhs of rupees.

Those in the final year of their medical degree are the worst hit. Many have shown interest in resuming their studies in Ukraine after the warfare ends, but looking at the current situation, it seems like a far fetched dream.

Online Classes For Returnees

However, the Karnataka government is taking cognisance of the matter and helping students bridge the gap in their studies. The state education department is thinking of temporarily organising online classes for those pursuing MBBS and having or will return to the state from a war-torn country.

The department officials will meet Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to discuss the matter in detail and other issues.

Can't Enroll Returnees To Medical Colleges

Speaking to The News Minute, Director of Medical Education Department, Dr PG Girish, said that organising offline classes for the returnees was difficult in the present circumstances. The seats in India have already been allotted to those who cleared the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET). Girish said it would be difficult to grant permanent admissions to returnees in the medical colleges, but online classes will be provided with slight changes in the syllabus.

Student's Ordeal

One of the medicos from Khargone, Aysuhi Patel, narrated her struggle of leaving Ukraine and returning home. She said she was keeping herself motivated and optimistic about the situation but is desperate to return and complete her degree.

Several people opinionated that the returnees would not be adversely affected by the conflict, as they are financially secure. But Patel refuted the claims saying that students have taken out loans to pursue their studies.

"It is a wrong perception that rich students from India will take medical degrees to Ukraine. We have taken loans to study there. After spending five years and Rs 20-25 lakh, I don't think there is any option left for a student but to wait and return to complete the degree," Times Of India quoted her as saying.

Also Read: Ukraine Crisis: Amid War, Here's How Indian, Pakistani Students Came To Each Other's Rescue

