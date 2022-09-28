'Jail Tourism': Haldwani Prison In Uttarakhand Offers 'Real Jail Feel' For Rs 500 Per Night

The abandoned parts of the Haldwani prison are being developed to accommodate "tourists" who want to experience what a night in jail feels like or even for those advised by astrologers. "All such cases are mainly of people whose astrologers predict that a jail term is inevitable," a jail official shared.

Whether it's a wish of someone or they want to complete a bucket list, the jail experience is now possible in Haldwani prison. The Uttarakhand police are working to transform an old part of the Haldwani prison into an accommodation facility to give real jail feel to tourists.

According to officials, many people are also advised by their astrologers to spend time in jail to get rid of 'Bandhan Yog' in horoscopes that prophesies a jail term. The jail administration's idea to ward off the bad karma at just Rs 500 has now become real.

The Haldwani prison, over 100 years old, was built in 1903. Due to lack of maintenance, part of the prison and six staff quarters have now been prepared to welcome jail guests. According to prison officials, they often receive orders from bureaucrats to allow their friends or relatives to spend some time in prison.

The deputy jail superintendent, Satish Sukhija, said, "I had moved a proposal regarding the matter earlier, too, to the inspector-general of prisons. He not only appreciated it but asked me to send him a project report," Times Now reported.

Similar Arrangements In Telangana

A prison in Telangana also allows tourists to live a life of prisoners for 24 hours at Rs 500. Located in the Medak district of Telangana, the Sanhareddy District Central Jail started the jail tourism facility six years ago.

It's no less than a heritage site, built 220 years ago by the Nizams. Initially, the prison was converted into a museum when Deputy Superintendent of Police M Lakshmi Narasimha proposed the idea of 'Feel the Jail.' Later, they also invited tourists to stay for 24 hours as part of an expansion of their concept.

