All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Unlawful Association: Centre Bans PFI With 8 Associated Fronts For 5 Years After Nationwide Raids, Arrests

Image Credits: Twitter/ Shiv Aroor

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

'Unlawful Association': Centre Bans PFI With 8 Associated Fronts For 5 Years After Nationwide Raids, Arrests

Ronit Kumar Singh

Writer: Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

India,  28 Sep 2022 5:55 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

Following multiple nationwide raids and arrests by NIA and ED, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) banned the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its associated fronts on Wednesday, citing that it’s a threat to security.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Government of India, declared the Popular Front of India (PFI) as an 'unlawful organisation' and banned it for five years on Wednesday (September 28). The decision came days after a nationwide crackdown on PFI by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Enforcement Directorate (ED), where more than 350 PFI members were arrested.

Finding its link in alleged terror funding and citing it as a threat to national security, the centre has also banned its associated/affiliated fronts- Rehab India Foundation (RIF), Campus Front of India (CFI), National Confederation of Human Rights Organization (NCHRO), All India Imams Council (AIIC), National Women's Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerala.

NIA & ED's 'Operation Octopus'

Based on the reports of investigating agencies, several states demanded a ban on PFI and its associated fronts. The NIA and ED conducted nationwide raids on September 22 and 27 with the help of state police, reported India Today.

As part of Operation Octopus, the raids in both rounds were conducted across the country, especially in states like Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Goa, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Uttar Pradesh. In the first round, as many as 106 people were arrested, and nearly 250 people were arrested in the second round of raids. From PFI's chairman to state chiefs, the arrests were made extensively after conducting search operations at their houses and offices.

Reactions To PFI Ban

Following the central government's ban on PFI and declaring it as an 'unlawful organisation,' the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, Kapil Mishra, said, "Banning PFI is a decisive step against Islamic Jihad" in a tweet. Several other people lauded the centre's decision in the comment section.

Meanwhile, while reacting to the development, BJP's national spokesperson, Shehzad Poonawalla, said, "Strong and timely action by Central Government, MHA that has banned the #PFI for five years. But we have seen in the past how Congress, SP, RJD, Left, etc. have given political patronage to terror in the name of vote bank."

On the other hand, several people used hashtags like #StandwithPFI and extended their support to the organisation. A user wrote, "Yes, I #StandwithPFI because they deserve your support and India needs them. PFi targeted unjustly, harassment and crackdown against the leaders and members of the Popular Front of India going on in an undemocratic draconian manner, community NGOs should be respected!"

According to sources, the investigating agencies have handed enough evidence to the central government, based on which the decision to ban the radical outfit has been taken.

Also Read: 'These Books Will Serve As Treasure': Odisha CM Releases 5-Volume Encyclopedia Of All Tribes

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ronit Kumar Singh
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh
PFI Ban 
PFI 
Popular Front of India 
PFI Hartal 
Centre Bans PFI 

Must Reads

Delhi Government To Provide Rs 1 Crore Ex-Gratia To Families Of 28 COVID-19 Warriors
Journalism Student Details Assault By Uber Auto Driver On Twitter, Accused Arrested On Immediate Action
Knotting Self- Independence: Know How This Foundation Is Empowering Underprivileged Women Through Weaving
Rising Popularity Of Western Casino Classics Has Not Overthrown Traditional Indian Games
Similar Posts
Journalism Student Details Assault By Uber Auto Driver On Twitter, Accused Arrested On Immediate Action
Trending

Journalism Student Details Assault By Uber Auto Driver On Twitter, Accused Arrested On Immediate...

The Logical Indian Crew
In Era Of Connectivity, This Village In Odisha Has To Rely On Risky Rafts For Their Needs
Trending

In Era Of Connectivity, This Village In Odisha Has To Rely On Risky Rafts For Their Needs

The Logical Indian Crew
Jail Tourism: Haldwani Prison In Uttarakhand Offers Real Jail Feel For Rs 500 Per Night
Trending

'Jail Tourism': Haldwani Prison In Uttarakhand Offers 'Real Jail Feel' For Rs 500 Per Night

The Logical Indian Crew
66% Of Indian Pilots Doze Off In Cockpit Without Alerting Fellow Crew Members, Reveals Survey
Trending

66% Of Indian Pilots Doze Off In Cockpit Without Alerting Fellow Crew Members, Reveals Survey

The Logical Indian Crew
Twitter Says 50-60% Of Tweets Requested By The Government To Be Blocked Are Innocuous
Trending

Twitter Says 50-60% Of Tweets Requested By The Government To Be Blocked Are 'Innocuous'

The Logical Indian Crew

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X