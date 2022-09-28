'Unlawful Association': Centre Bans PFI With 8 Associated Fronts For 5 Years After Nationwide Raids, Arrests

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Government of India, declared the Popular Front of India (PFI) as an 'unlawful organisation' and banned it for five years on Wednesday (September 28). The decision came days after a nationwide crackdown on PFI by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Enforcement Directorate (ED), where more than 350 PFI members were arrested.

Finding its link in alleged terror funding and citing it as a threat to national security, the centre has also banned its associated/affiliated fronts- Rehab India Foundation (RIF), Campus Front of India (CFI), National Confederation of Human Rights Organization (NCHRO), All India Imams Council (AIIC), National Women's Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerala.

NIA & ED's 'Operation Octopus'

Based on the reports of investigating agencies, several states demanded a ban on PFI and its associated fronts. The NIA and ED conducted nationwide raids on September 22 and 27 with the help of state police, reported India Today.

As part of Operation Octopus, the raids in both rounds were conducted across the country, especially in states like Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Goa, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Uttar Pradesh. In the first round, as many as 106 people were arrested, and nearly 250 people were arrested in the second round of raids. From PFI's chairman to state chiefs, the arrests were made extensively after conducting search operations at their houses and offices.

Reactions To PFI Ban

Following the central government's ban on PFI and declaring it as an 'unlawful organisation,' the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, Kapil Mishra, said, "Banning PFI is a decisive step against Islamic Jihad" in a tweet. Several other people lauded the centre's decision in the comment section.

Meanwhile, while reacting to the development, BJP's national spokesperson, Shehzad Poonawalla, said, "Strong and timely action by Central Government, MHA that has banned the #PFI for five years. But we have seen in the past how Congress, SP, RJD, Left, etc. have given political patronage to terror in the name of vote bank."

On the other hand, several people used hashtags like #StandwithPFI and extended their support to the organisation. A user wrote, "Yes, I #StandwithPFI because they deserve your support and India needs them. PFi targeted unjustly, harassment and crackdown against the leaders and members of the Popular Front of India going on in an undemocratic draconian manner, community NGOs should be respected!"

Yes I #StandwithPFI because they deserves your support and India needs them.

PFi targeted unjustly, harassment and crackdown against the leader's and member's of popular front of India Going-ON in undemocratic draconian manner, community NGO's should be respected ! pic.twitter.com/XkVpX86Xsb — Samiullah Khan (@SamiullahKhan__) September 27, 2022

According to sources, the investigating agencies have handed enough evidence to the central government, based on which the decision to ban the radical outfit has been taken.

Also Read: 'These Books Will Serve As Treasure': Odisha CM Releases 5-Volume Encyclopedia Of All Tribes