"Had You Not Been A Woman…": Congress MLA Threatens Woman Officer On Camera

"You are a woman. Had you been a man, I would have held you by the collar and then handed the memo to you," Congress MLA Harsh Vijay Gehlot said.

The Logical Indian Crew
Madhya Pradesh   |   18 Jan 2021 12:41 PM GMT / Updated : 2021-01-18T18:12:22+05:30
Writer : Devyani Madaik | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
Credits: NDTV

Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Harsh Vijay Gehlot was caught on camera threatening a woman officer after a tractor rally in Sailana town in Ratlam district.

The incident took place on Sunday, January 17, after the Congress carried out a tractor rally in support of farmers protesting against the centre's three farm laws. In the video clip, that is widely shared on social media, Gehlot is seen talking aggressively to the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Kamini Thakur.

As soon as the crowd led by Gehlot reached the SDM's office to submit a memorandum, Thakur came out to talk to the crowd. Both were seen exchanging arguments when Gehlot says that had the SDM not been a woman, he would have picked up the person from a collar and handed over the memo.

"You are a woman. Had you been a man, I would have held you by the collar and then handed the memo to you," Gehlot can be heard saying.

Madhya Pradesh's Congress unit has been in the limelight for misogynistic comments by its leaders. Last week, the former state PWD Minister Sajjan Singh Verma of the Congress made regressive comments on a woman's minimum age for marriage. Verma said that when girls can reproduce at 15 years, there was no need for raising their marriageable age to 21 years.

The comment came after the state government launched an awareness drive on January 14 against crime against women.

