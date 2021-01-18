UP Hospital Ward Boy Dies Day After Receiving COVID-19 Vaccine

A 46-year-old government hospital ward boy in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad died on Sunday, January 17, a day after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine on January 16.

The ward boy, Mahipal Singh, died after complaining of chest congestion and breathlessness. By the time he was rushed for the treatment, he was declared dead.

The family and the hospital authorities held different opinions on the reasons behind his death.

While speaking to the reporters, the family said that Singh was unwell before the jab and was suffering from pneumonia. His condition worsened within 24-hours after receiving the vaccine and resulted in his death.

However, the district's Chief Medical Officer, MC Garg, said the death is unrelated to vaccination.

According to the post-mortem report, the immediate cause of death as cardiac arrest cardiogenic shock/septicemic shock, due to cardio-pulmonary disease, NDTV reported. The report also stated that the death was not related to the vaccination he had received.

After receiving the jab, Singh had shown up on the night duty the same day and faced no problems.

The deceased's son Vishal told the media that Singh had a minor cold and cough before he went in for the vaccination, but he felt worse after receiving the shot. "My father left the vaccination centre around 1.30 pm, I brought him home. He was feeling breathless, and he was coughing. He had a bit of pneumonia, the usual cough and cold, but he started feeling worse after returning home," the media quoted Vishal as saying.

It is not yet clear what vaccine Singh was administered. Of the 10,75,000 vaccine doses that the UP government received for the first phase, only 20,000 were Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN vaccine, while the rest were Oxford-AstraZeneca's COVISHIELD, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India.

The state government said it vaccinated 22,643 people on Saturday, the largest number among states. The next day of vaccination in Uttar Pradesh is Friday, January 22.

