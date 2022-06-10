Breaking Stereotypes! Gujarat Woman Marries Herself In India's 1st Instance Of Sologamy

A woman from Gujarat's Vadodara caught the eyes of the entire nation last week after she had announced that she would be getting married to herself on June 11.

Kshama Bindu had to prepone the event and married herself at a private event on June 9 instead and now claims to be the first Indian to marry herself.

India's First Sologamy

The 24-year-old reportedly decided to prepone the event to steer clear of any controversy and had plans to get married to herself at a temple in the area on June 11, reported NDTV. Furthermore, she had also arranged for a priest to solemnise the marriage following traditional Vedic rituals; however, she decided to teak her plans after the priest backed out.

Kshama posted numerous photographs of the various traditional marriage ceremonies, including the mehendi and haldi, on her Instagram handle, where she can be seen in the company of her friends and family.

In a video, the 24-year-old can also be seen in a saree performing rituals in front of the sacred fire. Kshama is also seen taking 'seven pheras' (circumambulation around a holy fire), which is widely considered a vital part of the marriage ritual.



Breaking Stereotypes!

"It was a dream come true. This marriage had everything, except a groom and a priest. As per the rituals, I performed puja of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Laxmi, garlanded myself, applied sindoor on my head, and even took seven vows, which I had written for myself," she was quoted by the news outlet.

As per numerous claims, her main intention behind this was to break stereotypes and encourage others who are "tired of finding true love," Kshama said, who identifies as bisexual.

The 24-year-old works for a private firm and revealed that her parents have supported her decision and is now set to be heading for a two-week honeymoon in Goa.



