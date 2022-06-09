Elderly Couple In Bihar Beg To Collect Rs 50,000 'Bribe' To Get Son's Body From Hospital

A heartbreaking video has drawn the attention of the internet in which an elderly couple from Bihar can be seen begging on the streets of Samastipur to arrange money to reportedly get the body of their son released from a government hospital. As per the video, which has gone massively viral on all social media platforms, the elderly couple who are economically hard-pressed can be seen begging on the streets.

Heartbreaking Incident!

The son of the elderly Bihar couple had been missing for a few days, and they later received a call that he was dead and that his body was at the Sadar Hospital. When the couple arrived at the hospital, an employee reportedly asked the hapless parents to pay up to ₹50,000 if they wanted to take their son's body. Furthermore, the couple also claimed that they were forced to beg for money to arrange for the ₹50,000 in exchange for which the hospital would release their son's body, as per a report in the Economic Times.

Samastipur, Bihar | Parents of a youth beg to collect money to get the mortal remains of their son released from Sadar Hospital after a hospital employee allegedly asked for Rs 50,000 to release the body pic.twitter.com/rezk7p6FyG — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2022

"Some time ago my son had gone missing. Now, we've received a call that my son's body is at Sadar Hospital in Samastipur. A hospital employee has asked for ₹50,000 to release my son's body. We are poor people; how can we pay this amount?" the deceased's father, Mahesh Thakur, stated.

Call For Action

Speaking cognisance of the incident, Dr SK Chaudhary, civil surgeon, Samastipur, stated that strict action would be taken against whoever will be found guilty. "We will certainly take strict action in this matter. Those found responsible will not be spared," he said.

As per the reports, most health workers at this hospital work on a contract basis and oftentimes do not receive their salaries on time. There have been numerous other instances in the past where the staff had allegedly taken money from relatives of patients as well.

As of recent, an executive engineer of the Daudnagar division of the rural works department, Arun Kumar, and cashier Rakesh Kumar Singh were both caught red-handed by a vigilance team while they were reportedly taking a bribe of ₹50,000.

