Gujarat Tops FSSAI's Hygiene Ranking For Food Joints, Tamil Nadu Ranks 2

Gujarat tops the list of food establishments, followed by Tamil Nadu, with the highest number of hygiene rating certificates in 2021-22. The ratings were given by Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI)-a statutory body for laying down science-based standards for articles of food and regulating the manufacturing, processing, distribution, sale, and import.

As of March 2022, it has awarded over 16,000 such rating certificates, which is compulsory for food businesses before commencement.

According to officials at FSSAI, more food establishments, like restaurants, cafeterias, bakeries, sweet shops and meat retail shops in India, are coming forward to get the ratings as it helps draw customers to their joints, The New Indian Express reported.

In 2020, 1,837 such establishments were awarded the certificates, while in 2019, the figure stood at 867. Moreover, smaller food business operators (FBO) like dhabas, food trucks and mid-day meal kitchens are being covered under the Hygiene Rating Scheme (HRS), which was first initiated in December 2018 in Maharashtra on a pilot basis, and later launched across the country.

Over 16,000 Food Establishments Got Hygiene Ratings

Till March 2022, 16,059 food establishments in India got the coveted rating. In Gujarat, the figure stood at 4,340, followed by 2,532 such food joints in Tamil Nadu. Haryana stood third, with 2,210 establishments getting the rating.



In Karnataka, 973 such food establishments were part of the scheme. While in Kerala, 114 food joints got the certificates, in Telangana, only 47 food establishments went for the scheme. "This score encourages businesses to ensure hygiene standards and empowers consumers to make an informed choice when they eat out," the official said to the newspaper.



Hygiene rating is a user-friendly, technology-driven scheme under which food service establishments are rated on their hygiene and food safety compliance with a score from five, which is the highest rating, to the lowest rating of one. "The number of such food establishments obtaining hygiene rating certification is increasing steadily, and this gradual increase indicates increasing awareness of the scheme," the official said.

