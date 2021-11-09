Gujarat Retains Top Spot On Logistics Performance Index Again

In a report passed by the commerce ministry on November 8, Gujarat topped a marking index on the exports and economic services in the logistics performance index for the third consecutive year.

The report ranked states based on the logistics ecosystem. It focuses on logistics-related challenges stakeholders face and suggestive recommendations as per the report unveiled by the commerce and industry ministry on the basis of LEADS (Logistics Ease Across Different States).

Gujarat ranked first among the 21 states, followed by Haryana, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra in the following positions.

Logistics Performance Index Motive

The main motive of the logistic performance index report is to analyze which states are working on improving their logistics performance index and helping in improving the nation's trade at its best, also reducing the transaction charges.

The survey was conducted between May-august 2021, and the report is based on 21 indicators.

Commerce and industry ministry released its first logistics performance index report in 2018. For the two consecutive years, 2018 and 2019 Gujarat ranked first. Due to the covid 19 pandemic, no report was released in 2020.

The Top 10

In the top 10 states, Maharashtra ranked 5th, followed by Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana.

West Bengal ranked 15th, Rajasthan ranked 16th, Madhya Pradesh ranked 17th, Goa ranked 18th, Bihar ranked 19th, Himachal Pradesh ranked 20th, and Assamranked last among the 21 states list as reported by Hindustan Times.

Piyush Goyal said that the logistics process is approximate 13-14%of the GDP, which will reduce up to 5% in the coming five years. "Rather than just absolute improvement in one state, improvement of logistics across all states will be a force multiplier for the entire logistics ecosystem. Efficient logistics was pivotal to bring ease and empowerment to businesses as well as citizens," Goyal said.

Also Read: Expert Reveals How Air Pollution Causes Irreversible, Irreparable Damage To Children's Health