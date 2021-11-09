All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Gujarat Retains Top Spot On Logistics Performance Index Again

Photo Credit: Twitter, Pexels

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Gujarat Retains Top Spot On Logistics Performance Index Again

Pratibha Sahu

Writer: Pratibha Sahu

Pratibha Sahu

Pratibha Sahu

Remote Intern

She has completed Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communication from Makahnalal Chaturvedi recently and is currently pursuing a Masters in Advertising And Public Relations. She loves writing on current issues and love voice-overs. She has done internships in content writing, voice-over artist, SEO analyst, social media management, and as a radio jockey too.

See article by Pratibha Sahu

India,  9 Nov 2021 7:19 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

The main motive of the logistic performance index report is to analyze which states are working on improving their logistics performance index and helping in improving the nation's trade at its best, also reducing the transaction charges.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

In a report passed by the commerce ministry on November 8, Gujarat topped a marking index on the exports and economic services in the logistics performance index for the third consecutive year.

The report ranked states based on the logistics ecosystem. It focuses on logistics-related challenges stakeholders face and suggestive recommendations as per the report unveiled by the commerce and industry ministry on the basis of LEADS (Logistics Ease Across Different States).

Gujarat ranked first among the 21 states, followed by Haryana, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra in the following positions.

Logistics Performance Index Motive

The main motive of the logistic performance index report is to analyze which states are working on improving their logistics performance index and helping in improving the nation's trade at its best, also reducing the transaction charges.

The survey was conducted between May-august 2021, and the report is based on 21 indicators.

Commerce and industry ministry released its first logistics performance index report in 2018. For the two consecutive years, 2018 and 2019 Gujarat ranked first. Due to the covid 19 pandemic, no report was released in 2020.

The Top 10

In the top 10 states, Maharashtra ranked 5th, followed by Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana.

West Bengal ranked 15th, Rajasthan ranked 16th, Madhya Pradesh ranked 17th, Goa ranked 18th, Bihar ranked 19th, Himachal Pradesh ranked 20th, and Assamranked last among the 21 states list as reported by Hindustan Times.

Piyush Goyal said that the logistics process is approximate 13-14%of the GDP, which will reduce up to 5% in the coming five years. "Rather than just absolute improvement in one state, improvement of logistics across all states will be a force multiplier for the entire logistics ecosystem. Efficient logistics was pivotal to bring ease and empowerment to businesses as well as citizens," Goyal said.

Also Read: Expert Reveals How Air Pollution Causes Irreversible, Irreparable Damage To Children's Health

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Pratibha Sahu
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Logistics Performance Index 
Piyush Goyal 
Gujarat 
Commerce nd industry ministry 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X