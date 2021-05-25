Gujarat Police Raid Coaching Centre, 550 Students Found; Owner Arrested For Flouting COVID Protocols

A coaching centre owner was arrested for allegedly flouting COVID-19 norms in the Jasdan town of Gujarat's Rajkot district. At the coaching centre, the police found more than 550 students during a raid.

The raid on the centre, located some 215 kilometres from here, took place on Sunday. The owner of the coaching identified as 39-year-old Jaysukh Sankhalva was arrested on Monday, shared Rajkot Superintendent of Police Balram Meena.

"He was arrested under IPC and Epidemic Diseases Act provisions for disobeying police notification on COVID-19 norms as well as for negligent act which may spread infection. The children have been handed over to their parents," said Balram Meena as reported by NDTV.

As per the details revealed by the police, Sankhalva runs a coaching centre-cum-hostel to provide training to students appearing for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya and Balachadi Sainik School entrance exams.



Jasdan police station sub-inspector JH Sisodiya said that when we raided the premises of the coaching centre, we found 555 students between the age of 9-10 taking tuition.

He further shared that these children were not wearing masks nor social distancing was maintained. The sub-inspector further pointed out that the centre was functioning despite the state government's ban on classroom teaching due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

However, Sankhalva in his statement said the students were staying in his hostel since May 15 with parental consent. He claimed that after the Vidyalaya entrance test got postponed, most parents of these children asked him to keep them in the hostel rather than send them home.

