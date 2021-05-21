Bridging Digital Divide: UP Govt To Set Up 93,000 Centres In Villages To Expedite Vaccination Process

The Uttar Pradesh state government on Thursday announced that more than 93,000 existing service centres in Uttar Pradesh will help people of rural areas register themselves for the vaccination process.



A government spokesperson said that people in villages have been facing issues in registering themselves online on the COWIN portal. He further added that now they can physically visit 'Jan Suvida Kendra' (common service centres) to apply for the vaccine, as reported by The New Indian Express.

The service will be provided free of cost and necessary instructions have been issued in this regard, informed the spokesperson.

He also mentioned that the move would help in speeding up vaccination in the state.

According to official data, the total number of active COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh has come down by 62 per cent since its peak on April 30.

The state in the past 24 hours has recorded 238 fresh deaths, which took the toll to 18,590, while 6,725 new cases pushed the tally to 16,51,532.



Additional Chief Secretary of Health, Amit Mohan Prasad said, "The recovery rate of the state is improving. It is now 91. 8 per cent. The active cases in the state in past 20 days have come down by 62.5 per cent."

According to Prasad, at present, there are 1,16,434 active cases in the state and 15,16,508 people have recovered from COVID-19. Among the active cases, 82,801 are in home isolation, he said.

Prasad also said 2.91 lakh COVID-19 tests were conducted on Wednesday and over 4.58 crore tests have been conducted in the state.

More than 1.23 crore people have got their first dose and over 33 lakh their second dose, Prasad added.

He also shared that the state government is actively involved in distributing medical kits in both rural and urban areas.

Also Read: Germany: Two Tower Blocks Under Quarantine After B.1.617 Mutant Strain Found In Residents