Caste discrimination
Gujarat Hooch Tragedy: Death Toll Reaches 40, AAP Workers Detained For Staging Protest In Delhi

Image Credits: Pixabay, Pixabay (representational)

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Gujarat Hooch Tragedy: Death Toll Reaches 40, AAP Workers Detained For Staging Protest In Delhi

Ankita Singh

Writer: Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Senior Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Gujarat,  28 July 2022 9:15 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Senior Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

As per investigations, bootleggers of different villages belonging to Botad district had manufactured spurious liquor by mixing methyl alcohol and water. Later, it was sold in various villages at Rs 20 per pouch.

The death toll in Gujarat due to the consumption of spurious alcohol has risen to 40. The tragic incident was reported in Batodoi district, Ahmedabad, on Tuesday (July 26). So far, ten arrests have been made concerning the incident. As per reports, the liquor was made from poisonous methyl alcohol.

Due to the deaths, Congress MP Shaktisingh Gohil and AAP MP Sanjay Singh also gave suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha. AAP national convenor, along with Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, even met families and people who were affected by drinking poisonous alcohol in Bhavnagar.

The AAP chief has questioned alcohol being available in a "dry state". He added that if the govt was looking into it and asked if there was some 'conspiracy' behind it.

Investigation About Deceased; Culprits

As per investigations, bootleggers of different villages belonging to Botad district had manufactured spurious liquor by mixing methyl alcohol and water. Later, it was sold in various villages at Rs 20 per pouch, police said.

According to the Botad police control room, the deceased people belong to various villages in Botad and 9 of them were residents of the neighbouring village in Dhandhuka taluka in Ahmedabad. Fifty of them are still admitted to the hospital. Three FIRs have been registered against 14 main culprits.

A police official said in Gandhinagar said, "Forensic analysis has established that the victims had consumed methyl alcohol. We have booked 14 persons on the charges of murder and other offences and already detained the majority of the accused for further investigation," reported News18.

Three Member Committee; Suspension Of SPs

Meanwhile, the Gujarat Home Department has formed a three-member committee to conduct a detailed inquiry into the incident, said a state government release.

Further, the Superintendents of Police (SPs) of Ahmedabad rural Virendra Singh Yadav and Botad Karanraj Vaghela were transferred after the incident. Additionally, six police officers from sub-inspector to deputy superintendent of police rank, are also suspended as a punitive action.

The incident came to light on early Monday morning when some people living in Rojid village in Botad were referred to government hospitals in the Barvala area and Botad towns after their health conditions worsened.

However, as per police sources investigating the tragedy, the actual figure in the incident might be much more than the figures on record. Some of them were buried under the pretext that they might have naturally, reported India Today.

After the Gujarat hooch tragedy, AAP (Aam Aadmi Party) workers staged a protest outside the party headquarters on Wednesday (July 27). Some workers were seen climbing atop the Delhi Police bus, including MLA Rituraj Jha. Several of them were taken away by the police from the protest site and detained.

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ankita Singh
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Ankita Singh
Gujarat 
Liquor 
Deaths 
AAP 
Protest 
Delhi 

