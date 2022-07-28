Gujarat Hooch Tragedy: Death Toll Reaches 40, AAP Workers Detained For Staging Protest In Delhi

The death toll in Gujarat due to the consumption of spurious alcohol has risen to 40. The tragic incident was reported in Batodoi district, Ahmedabad, on Tuesday (July 26). So far, ten arrests have been made concerning the incident. As per reports, the liquor was made from poisonous methyl alcohol.

Due to the deaths, Congress MP Shaktisingh Gohil and AAP MP Sanjay Singh also gave suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha. AAP national convenor, along with Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, even met families and people who were affected by drinking poisonous alcohol in Bhavnagar.

The AAP chief has questioned alcohol being available in a "dry state". He added that if the govt was looking into it and asked if there was some 'conspiracy' behind it.

#RajyaSabha continued to witness protests over various issues including price rise and Gujarat hooch tragedy.



When the House met after the third adjournment at 2 PM, suspended Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh refused to leave the House and came into the well raising slogans. — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) July 27, 2022

Investigation About Deceased; Culprits

As per investigations, bootleggers of different villages belonging to Botad district had manufactured spurious liquor by mixing methyl alcohol and water. Later, it was sold in various villages at Rs 20 per pouch, police said.

According to the Botad police control room, the deceased people belong to various villages in Botad and 9 of them were residents of the neighbouring village in Dhandhuka taluka in Ahmedabad. Fifty of them are still admitted to the hospital. Three FIRs have been registered against 14 main culprits.

A police official said in Gandhinagar said, "Forensic analysis has established that the victims had consumed methyl alcohol. We have booked 14 persons on the charges of murder and other offences and already detained the majority of the accused for further investigation," reported News18.

Three Member Committee; Suspension Of SPs

Meanwhile, the Gujarat Home Department has formed a three-member committee to conduct a detailed inquiry into the incident, said a state government release.

Further, the Superintendents of Police (SPs) of Ahmedabad rural Virendra Singh Yadav and Botad Karanraj Vaghela were transferred after the incident. Additionally, six police officers from sub-inspector to deputy superintendent of police rank, are also suspended as a punitive action.

Superintendents of Police (SPs) of Ahmedabad rural Virendra Singh Yadav and of Botad Karanraj Vaghela transferred after #GujaratHoochTragedy. Six police officers from sub-inspector to deputy superintendent of police rank are suspended so far as punitive action pic.twitter.com/l5eFctqJnr — Parth Shastri (@parthshastriTOI) July 28, 2022

The incident came to light on early Monday morning when some people living in Rojid village in Botad were referred to government hospitals in the Barvala area and Botad towns after their health conditions worsened.



However, as per police sources investigating the tragedy, the actual figure in the incident might be much more than the figures on record. Some of them were buried under the pretext that they might have naturally, reported India Today.

After the Gujarat hooch tragedy, AAP (Aam Aadmi Party) workers staged a protest outside the party headquarters on Wednesday (July 27). Some workers were seen climbing atop the Delhi Police bus, including MLA Rituraj Jha. Several of them were taken away by the police from the protest site and detained.

Also Read: 'How Is It My Fault'? Over 30 School Children Vaccinated With Single Syringe In MP, Probe Ordered